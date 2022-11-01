Sand Springs museum has something to see for just about anyone

From celebrity photographs to German beer steins and Christmas trees, the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum has something for just about everyone to see through the end of the year or longer.

Opening Nov. 13, with a reception that day from 2 to 4 p.m., a photographic exhibit curated from the expansive collection of the Jim Halsey Co. will bring more than 40 portraits of celebrities and historic events, many of which have never been displayed before.

The photographers — some of whom are well-known but many of whom are relatively obscure — include Alan Messer, Allan Ballard, Annie Leibovitz, Bruno of Hollywood, Chris Felver, David Montgomery, Dezo Hoffman, Eric Weller, Gina Halsey, Harry Langdon Jr., Henry Schofield, Kathy Gangwisch, Peter Bosari, Raul Vega, Richard Young, Virginia Lee Hunter and William “Popsie” Randolf.

Their subjects are likely much more well-known and, for this exhibit, include images of Roy Clark, the Oak Ridge Boys, Merle Haggard, Wanda Jackson, Hank Thompson, Minnie Pearl, Leon McAulliffe, Lee Greenwood, Glen Campbell, Leon Russell, Tammy Wynette, Dwight Yoakam, Dottie West, the Judds, Jana Jae, Minisa Crumbo and Don Williams.

The exhibit will be available through May 30, when it will be featured in a traveling exhibition.

Already on display through the end of the year is a showcase of German beer steins on loan from the Yolanda Lennart family, which has collected the steins for many years.

The exhibit includes drinking horns, the popular personal drinking vessels of farmers. The horns require a stand or base to hold them upright. Some are decorated with metal designs, plaques or coats of arms.

Also part of the display are salt-glazed steins, which have a glossy, translucent glaze. The tradition dates to the 15th century in the Westerwald region of Germany.

Finally, a familiar local favorite — the Art of Giving Christmas Tree display, part of the city’s annual Festival of Lights — will return to the museum beginning Nov. 12 and run through Jan. 6.

Visitors are encouraged to enjoy a stroll through the many uniquely decorated Christmas trees in this event sponsored by the museum’s trust authority and then vote on their favorite tree.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 9 E. Broadway St. on the corner of Broadway and Main streets in the former Page Memorial Library building. Admission is free.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509 or visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/SandSpringsMuseum.