Sand Springs Museum gets $16,315 grant to preserve photographic and oral artifacts

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is one of 42 organizations across the state to receive funding from the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program, the Oklahoma Historical Society has announced.

The museum received $16,315 to preserve photographic and oral artifacts, according to Museum Coordinator Diana Phillips.

She said the museum will use the money to buy two five-drawer lateral files and a scanner and also will work with experts in the field of media transfer and photographic conservation.

The lateral files will house panoramic photographs, photographs that do not fit into regular cabinets, maps, and newspapers, Phillips said.

“The panoramic photographs and maps were rolled up over 75 years ago and cannot be unrolled to lay flat without damaging them,” she said.

“A photographic conservator will be able to unroll, and repair if possible, the photographs and maps for flat storage, (and) a visual part of Sand Springs’ history will become available for research and display.”

Phillips said the museum has both audio and video interviews for oral history from interviews in the late 1960s through the early 2000s.

The media used then are outdated and no longer accessible, she said.

“Some of the cassette tapes may have been transcribed; however, most were not,” she said. “With the change to modern technology, the interviews will be accessible for research and for families who may want to hear or see a relative.”

The grant requires the museum to complete its project within 12 months, Phillips said.

Applications for the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program were submitted in November 2021 and were reviewed by both an Oklahoma Historical Society staff committee and a subcommittee of the society’s Board of Directors.

The total amount of funds to be distributed this year is just more than $554,000, with projects ranging from collections care and strategic planning to exhibit development and educational programming.

The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program encourages the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state.

Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma Secretary of State’s Office, the program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.