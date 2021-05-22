Sand Springs Museum exhibit, inspired by COVID fighters, honors wartime medical personnel

With Memorial Day fast approaching, there’s no time like the present to check out an exhibit at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum honoring wartime medical personnel.
“Recognizing and Remembering Our Military Medical Personnel” is an exhibit curated by Keith Myers and inspired by front-line health-care workers who have been battling COVID-19 for the past 14 months.
Myers, who has a vast collection of military memorabilia, much of it donated by veterans, has been presenting historical military-themed displays for years across the area through his Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.
He said he had the idea for the new exhibit after seeing the gratitude being shown to health-care workers during the pandemic.
“With all the great recognition — which is rightly due — for the first responders, the nurses, the doctors, the hospital staff, I thought, ‘I need to create a program specifically for recognizing our military doctors, nurses, corpsmen and medics,’” Myers said.
“Like a lot of people who were homebound last year, it gave me something to do, to put that together.”
The exhibit features first-aid equipment, canvas accessories, field surgical instruments, dental equipment and many other items used by armed forces medical personnel in combat theaters during World War I, World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Myers has kept busy with military presentations and displays for nearly 40 years. He began the presentations when his children were in elementary school in the early 1980s.
Then, in 1984, the Disabled American Veterans asked him to prepare some displays leading up to the 40th anniversary of D-Day in June of that year.
From there, word got around, and schools and civic clubs began calling.
Myers has given 746 presentations since he began. Last year, he got in only seven programs before he was shut down by the pandemic.
He said he has always had an interest in military history, no doubt related to his family history.
Myers’ father and uncle, who were identical twins, served as Navy pilots on an aircraft carrier during WWII. After the war, his uncle got out of the service, but Myers’ father stayed in.
“My dad was serving at the Pensacola Naval Air Station as a flight instructor in 1949 when he was killed in a crash,” he said.
Myers and his own identical twin brother were 9 months old. They never knew their father.
But over the years, Myers remembered that his grandmother had kept a lot of his father’s belongings and military-related possessions.
Or at least he thought she had.
It was during a trip to her home in Indiana for Thanksgiving in 1980 when he learned that she had gotten rid of most of them, including his father’s service uniforms.
“I realized the importance of preservation then,” he said.
Within just a couple of years, his grandmother became infirm and had to leave her home. While cleaning out the house, Myers struck gold.
He found his father’s flight log book and personal diary indicating where he had shot down two Japanese airplanes. And he found his father’s Distinguished Flying Cross.
“It was still in the box, like it had never been touched,” he said.
Most of the items in Myers’ displays have been donated to him, either by veterans themselves or by their family members.
“So most things are identified as an actual person’s,” he said, adding that he tries to include both wartime photos and later-in-life pictures of the veteran whenever possible.
“It’s real personalized, which is more important to me than the actual article,” he said.
Because of the scope of the world wars, the majority of Myers’ artifacts are from WWI and WWII. The oldest uniforms in his collection are from the Spanish-American War.
And he’s always on the lookout for articles to add to his collection, especially ones linked to an identifiable veteran who wore or used the items.
For Myers, who never served in the armed forces himself, his presentations are a labor of gratitude. He never charges for the work he does.
Although the programs require a lot of work, he said, “it’s all worth it when a veteran pats my shoulder and says, ‘Thanks for remembering,’ or the family smiles when they see their loved one’s articles on display.”
Myers said the purpose of his traveling museum is “to remember our veterans as real people who also have the distinction of having served in the military,” he said.
One of the reasons he’s so dedicated to the cause is because “I’m able to remember those folks who did serve.”