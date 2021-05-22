Sand Springs Museum exhibit, inspired by COVID fighters, honors wartime medical personnel

It was during a trip to her home in Indiana for Thanksgiving in 1980 when he learned that she had gotten rid of most of them, including his father’s service uniforms.

“I realized the importance of preservation then,” he said.

Within just a couple of years, his grandmother became infirm and had to leave her home. While cleaning out the house, Myers struck gold.

He found his father’s flight log book and personal diary indicating where he had shot down two Japanese airplanes. And he found his father’s Distinguished Flying Cross.

“It was still in the box, like it had never been touched,” he said.

Most of the items in Myers’ displays have been donated to him, either by veterans themselves or by their family members.

“So most things are identified as an actual person’s,” he said, adding that he tries to include both wartime photos and later-in-life pictures of the veteran whenever possible.

“It’s real personalized, which is more important to me than the actual article,” he said.