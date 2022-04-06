Sand Springs Museum exhibit highlights photography of the civil rights movement

“I’m not an artist. An artist makes an object. Me, … I work in history. I’m a storyteller,” Brazilian photojournalist Sebastiao Salgado said.

To be sure, some photographs are artistic, but by the very nature of the medium — freezing a moment in time — they are historical. They tell our stories.

A new exhibit opening April 12 at the Sand Springs Museum provides a vivid visual story of the evolution of the civil rights movement and sheds light on the movement’s integration in the daily living in the American South.

“I Am a Man: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement, 1960–1970” displays a wide range of photographs taken by amateurs, local photojournalists and internationally known photographers.

Inspired by the voice of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., thousands of courageous people risked their lives to end Jim Crow segregation, and photographs were made amid often-dangerous confrontations.

King and other civil rights leaders relied on the power of photographs to persuade and to motivate change during the civil rights movement.

The exhibition, which takes its name from the slogan of the sanitation workers’ strike that King was supposed to lead the day after he was assassinated 54 years ago, will be on display through May 20.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is at 9 E. Broadway St. in the Page Memorial Library building.

Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509.

