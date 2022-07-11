Sand Springs Museum Association slates July 23 annual meeting, reception

This year’s annual meeting and reception of the Sand Springs Museum Association will feature local performer Janet Rutland as well as a silent auction, raffle, door prizes and refreshments.

The meeting, which is free and open to the public, is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.

Auction items will include Bruce Plante editorial cartoon prints, an artistic tray from William Sharp, pottery by Jezz, gift baskets from various businesses and an honorary one-year ownership of a museum gallery.

Also as part of the meeting, the association will hold its annual board election. Only members of the Museum Association will be eligible to vote.

Board members serve staggered two-year terms, with half of the board positions on the ballot each year.

Board member Kathe Crapster is up for election this year, and board members up for reelection are Stephanie Moore, Mary Eubanks, Teresa Smith and Jane Strutt.

New exhibits: The museum itself, meanwhile, has recently opened two new exhibits.

“Liberty Enlightening the World” showcases variations on the Statue of Liberty through a series of poster images.

The Statue of Liberty was given to the United States by France in 1885. It sits on Liberty Island in New York Harbor and has been a beacon of hope and welcome for generations of Americans returning from abroad, visitors and immigrants.

“Threads of Tradition Yesterday and Today” presents more than 30 quilts from local residents that highlight the complexity and beauty of quilting.

Quilting has deep roots, originally as a utilitarian task and later as art and history. The types of fabric and designs reveal an intimate story of the person who made the quilt.

The displayed quilts are on loan to the museum from private individuals and groups. The designs include double ring, stretch nine point, and a quilt made of Raft Race T-shirts.

Both exhibits will be on display through Aug. 31.

The Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is located in the former Page Memorial Library at 9 E. Broadway St.

Hours are 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call the museum at 918-246-2509.