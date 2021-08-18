Sand Springs Museum Association’s annual meeting to feature presentations on movie theaters, military medical personnel

The book includes more than 200 images of movie theaters throughout the Tulsa area. A number of contributors provided their own memories and memorabilia for the project.

“This book celebrates every era of Tulsa cinema, from the tiny storefront theaters of the silent film era to the downtown movie palaces,” Clem said. “If you have ever gone to the movies in Tulsa, chances are that theater’s history is in this book.”

Keith Myers, a longtime favorite at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, will talk about his exhibit that’s currently on display at the museum.

“Recognizing and Remembering Our Military Medical Personnel” is an exhibit curated by Myers and inspired by front-line health-care workers who have been battling COVID-19 for the past 18 months.

Myers, who has a vast collection of military memorabilia, much of it donated by veterans, has been presenting historical military-themed displays for years across the area through his Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

He said he had the idea for the new exhibit after seeing the gratitude being shown to health-care workers early in the pandemic.