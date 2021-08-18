Sand Springs Museum Association’s annual meeting to feature presentations on movie theaters, military medical personnel

The Sand Springs Museum Association’s annual meeting next week will feature two presentations, one about historic area movie theaters and the other about military medical personnel.
Also as part of the meeting, the association will hold its annual board election.
The meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, 9 E. Broadway St.
Sand Springs native Steve Clem, who retired at the end of May after 11 years as operations director at Public Radio Tulsa, will discuss his new book, “Tulsa Movie Theaters.”
Clem, along with Maggie Brown, director of exhibits for the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, will talk about the history of Tulsa movie theaters and about the Tulsa museum’s exhibit of movie theater prints.
The Ritz, Orpheum, Majestic and Rialto are familiar names to many Tulsa-area residents who grew up in a time when downtown movie palaces still existed.
Others remember early neighborhood theaters such as the Delman, Will Rogers and the Brook. Memories about those theaters and others are captured in Clem’s book, which was released last month.
According to Clem, “Tulsa had such wonderful movie theaters, and now, sadly, most of them are gone. We hope documenting these entertainment houses will help preserve the rich history of Tulsa’s movie theaters for future generations and bring back the readers’ own cinematic memories.”
The book includes more than 200 images of movie theaters throughout the Tulsa area. A number of contributors provided their own memories and memorabilia for the project.
“This book celebrates every era of Tulsa cinema, from the tiny storefront theaters of the silent film era to the downtown movie palaces,” Clem said. “If you have ever gone to the movies in Tulsa, chances are that theater’s history is in this book.”
Keith Myers, a longtime favorite at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum, will talk about his exhibit that’s currently on display at the museum.
“Recognizing and Remembering Our Military Medical Personnel” is an exhibit curated by Myers and inspired by front-line health-care workers who have been battling COVID-19 for the past 18 months.
Myers, who has a vast collection of military memorabilia, much of it donated by veterans, has been presenting historical military-themed displays for years across the area through his Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.
He said he had the idea for the new exhibit after seeing the gratitude being shown to health-care workers early in the pandemic.
“With all the great recognition — which is rightly due — for the first responders, the nurses, the doctors, the hospital staff, I thought, ‘I need to create a program specifically for recognizing our military doctors, nurses, corpsmen and medics,’” he said.
The exhibit features first-aid equipment, canvas accessories, field surgical instruments, dental equipment and many other items used by armed forces medical personnel in combat theaters during World War I, World War II and the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Admission to the museum and the meeting and reception is free, and members of the Museum Association will be eligible to vote in the annual election.
Board members serve staggered two-year terms, with half of the board positions up for election each year.
Board members up for reelection this year are Alleene Bishop, Susan Edwards, Janis Miller, Sherry Morris (secretary) and Lisa Riggs (chairwoman).
Board members not up for reelection this year are Dugan Collins-Moore, Mary Eubanks, Leland Leslie (vice chairman), Angela Swain and Jane Strutt.
The Sand Springs Museum Association is an auxiliary of the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum Trust Authority. It works with the trust to support and promote the museum.
Anyone who would like to support the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum is encouraged to become a Museum Association member.
Membership costs $20 for individuals, $10 for seniors and students, and $25 for families. Other membership levels also are available.
Besides voting in the annual election, members also receive invitations for any private showings of exhibits as well as notice of museum receptions, exhibits and events.