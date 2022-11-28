Sand Springs' movie-themed Christmas parade to feature bona fide film actor

What would a movies-themed Christmas parade be without a bona fide movie star waving to fans gathered along the parade route?

Fortunately, Sand Springs won’t have to find out. Friday’s annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade, slated to step off at 7 p.m., will feature none other than Jeanna Alexander, who, at age 7, appeared in the 1974 movie “Where the Red Fern Grows.”

Alexander, perhaps better known to Sandites as the owner of Salon Thirty-Six at 107 E. Broadway St., said she was surprised to be asked to be the grand marshal of this year’s parade.

“It caught me off guard to be asked, but I’m honored to do it,” she said, adding that her daughter asked her, “Mom, don’t you think some people are gonna be like, ‘Why is the haircut lady the grand marshal of the parade?’”

Alexander, whose maiden name was Wilson, played the character Sarah Coleman. She was the younger sister of Billy Coleman, the protagonist who works hard to raise money to buy a pair of coonhounds and then sees both success and setbacks in the venture.

Alexander said her mother took her, along with her brother, Mike, and sister, Kim, to Tulsa Little Theater (then known as Theatre Tulsa) for the tryouts for the movie, but her siblings “didn’t make it past the first round.”

Alexander kept going, however.

“They kept calling me back and had me read more and more each time I went back,” she said.

The field of more than 1,100 girls was whittled to 10 and then to three, and Alexander was still in the running. The filmmakers had all three finalists go to Tahlequah, where the movie was shot, to film a scene with Billy, played by Stewart Petersen.

“One of the other two girls had taken dance,” Alexander said, and most observers expected her to get the part. After all, the Wilson kids had just tried out on a whim — an adventure of sorts.

“When you do that stuff, you don’t really think it’s going to work out,” she said. But when it did, and Alexander landed the role, “we were all surprised, I think.”

Although it turned out that no real dancing was required, the role did have some lines — “not a lot,” Alexander said, “but more than you’d think.”

The production began filming in the fall of 1973, and Alexander recalls that she was paid about $580 a week — at a time when the federal minimum wage was $1.60 an hour.

In those days, people didn’t get Social Security cards until they had jobs, but the film work constituted a job, so Alexander had to get a Social Security card.

“So my first Social Security card had a 7-year-old’s signature on it,” she said, laughing.

Alexander has a treasure trove of mementos and memories from her involvement with the movie, including the actual painted-red fern frond used in filming, as well as items related to the schoolwork she wasn’t doing in Sand Springs.

Shooting on the movie began in September and lasted more than three months, with Alexander on set for about nine weeks of that time. With email and Google Classroom not yet invented, her teacher at Central Elementary School mailed the second-grader her schoolwork in manila envelopes, which often included letters from classmates.

During filming, the cast and crew stayed at what today would be called an “extended-stay” hotel, Alexander said. The “cast” included all the dogs of various ages used in the movie, the raccoons and even the mountain lion, all kept in temporary caging on site.

On the set and during off hours, the cast and crew became like family, Alexander said.

“The advantage for me was that everybody was missing their kids, so I became like the pet,” she said.

In particular, Alexander developed a close relationship with actress Beverly Garland, who played her mother, “Mama,” in the movie.

“They all knew that my mom was trying to do scrapbooks for me, so she (Garland) went and bought this scrapbook and gave it to my mom and autographed it and put her picture in the front,” she said.

Alexander said she vividly remembers the day Garland left, her share of the filming complete.

“The day she went home, she was standing there in her big sunglasses and her purse and her blond hair, and we both teared up, because we’d spent all that time together,” she said.

Other memories might seem more mundane but reflect the surreal reality of a 7-year-old girl living a Hollywood dream:

Alexander recalls riding in a Winnebago to the set each day while eating Cheerios and listening to Seals & Crofts on the eight-track player.

Once the child actors were on set, they were told to stop wearing their shoes because they would be barefoot for the whole movie and needed to appear comfortable being barefoot.

Alexander remembers crouching in a truck and throwing plastic snow into a huge fan to simulate snow during a scene set in a snowstorm.

And of course she remembers attending the movie’s premieres.

The film’s initial release was on June 21, 1974, with the Tulsa premiere held a month earlier. Then-Gov. George Nigh was in attendance, along with Garland and a few other actors, notably the two coonhounds who starred in the movie.

Another premiere was held earlier in Salt Lake City, and among Alexander’s memories of the trip there was meeting the real-life Sarah, who was a grandmother by then.

As part of the movie’s Tulsa premiere, “Red Fern” author Wilson Rawls — born and raised until age 16 in Scraper in eastern Cherokee County — came to Central Elementary School to talk with students about the book, which he called “the story of my life,” and to sign autographs.

“That was a big deal,” Alexander said. “I was so proud.”

Talking with students is something Alexander herself does today. At least once a year, she speaks to student groups about her story and the story of the movie, she said.

“Mostly I try to talk to them about pursuing their dreams, no matter what it is,” she said. “You never know what opportunities are going to come your way” — having a speaking role in a classic film as a 7-year-old with no acting experience, for example, or even being the grand marshal in the town Christmas parade.

“I do think (being in the movie) kind of helped mold me in that it gave me some accountability — very little, but I knew that people looked at me as that girl that was in the movie,” Alexander said. “And you don’t want to be a disappointment.”

Despite her great experience with “Where the Red Fern Grows,” however, there were no other movies for Alexander. She was guaranteed work — in commercials to start with, at least — had the family uprooted and moved to California, but “I think I was supposed to be right here,” the Charles Page High School Class of 1984 graduate said.

“I’ve lived here my whole life. I’ve worked in Sand Springs my whole life. Never left. I’m a Sandite through and through.

“It’s very humbling the older I get, even, to realize what an opportunity it was,” she said. “Hardly anyone can say they were in a movie. I was in only one, but I was in one.

“It was really something, and I was so little that I really didn’t understand what the big deal was,” she said. “But I guess it was a pretty big deal.”