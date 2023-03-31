Mission Christian Church is planning a celebration of its 50 years of ministry on Saturday, April 22.

The church, at 400 E. 12th St., will welcome former ministers and members, local dignitaries and members of the community at the celebration, which is planned for 4 to 6 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The congregation’s current minister is Jerry Riley. He and his wife, Nancy Riley, are longtime residents of Sand Springs. Both are also active in the community, including Nancy's serving as a city councilor.

Founding members of Mission Christian Church were David and Doris Phillips, Bill and Jane Beard, Dick and Donna Daugherty, Boyd and Judy Moore, Gary and Karen Welch, Cleo and Lacy Merriman, and Ralph and Barbara Cooley. Only Doris Phillips is still alive, and she remains active in the church.

The congregation, which was incorporated in March 1973 as the independent Mission Christian Church to reflect its desire to serve the community and support missionary efforts at home and abroad, initially met in the Seventh-day Adventist Church building at 721 N. Cleveland Ave.

Doris and David Phillips donated land on 12th Street on which to construct a permanent church home. The original building on the property was completed in 1975.