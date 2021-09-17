Sand Springs man who kidnapped, threatened woman is sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Sand Springs man who kidnapped and threatened to kill a former dating partner was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison.
Michael Joseph Pointer, 43, pleaded guilty in May to carjacking; kidnapping in Indian Country; and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Pointer admitted that on April 3, 2020, he kidnapped a former dating partner using force and intimidation, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa said in a press release. He admitted that he threatened to kill the woman and her family in a “bloodbath” and fired his shotgun at her, narrowly missing her head, the prosecutor's office said.
Pointer then drove the woman around Tulsa in her minivan against her will. At one point, she was able to break away from Pointer and run into a convenience store, where she hid in a restroom. An employee called authorities.
Tulsa police officers located and pulled over the minivan, in which they found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, reports show.
Pointer knew at the time that he was prohibited from possessing a gun because of a previous felony conviction, according to his plea agreement.
Pointer had a history of threats and acts of violence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Court records show that he pleaded guilty and was convicted in 2016 of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and threatening an act of violence, for which he received a suspended sentence.
At a sentencing hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Chantelle Dial said Pointer had exhibited an escalating pattern of domestic violence since 2005. She noted previous allegations of abuse, including an incident in which Pointer choked an intimate partner.
Dial suggested that based on domestic violence statistics, those allegations, coupled with Pointer’s use of a firearm during the kidnapping, made it far more likely that he would kill his next intimate partner.
Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announced the sentencing Friday by U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell.
Pointer’s 15-year prison term is to be followed by five years of supervised release.