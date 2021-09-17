Sand Springs man who kidnapped, threatened woman is sentenced to 15 years in prison

A Sand Springs man who kidnapped and threatened to kill a former dating partner was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison.

Michael Joseph Pointer, 43, pleaded guilty in May to carjacking; kidnapping in Indian Country; and carrying, using, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Pointer admitted that on April 3, 2020, he kidnapped a former dating partner using force and intimidation, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa said in a press release. He admitted that he threatened to kill the woman and her family in a “bloodbath” and fired his shotgun at her, narrowly missing her head, the prosecutor's office said.

Pointer then drove the woman around Tulsa in her minivan against her will. At one point, she was able to break away from Pointer and run into a convenience store, where she hid in a restroom. An employee called authorities.

Tulsa police officers located and pulled over the minivan, in which they found a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition, reports show.

Pointer knew at the time that he was prohibited from possessing a gun because of a previous felony conviction, according to his plea agreement.