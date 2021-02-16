Sand Springs man sentenced in Tulsa courthouse bomb hoax

A Sand Springs man who called in fake reports of a planned bombing at a Tulsa courthouse to try to avoid court proceedings in a domestic-violence case has been sentenced to a year in federal prison, authorities announced Tuesday.

Randy Paul Shelby, 41, also was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan to three years of post-custody supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa announced Tuesday.

Shelby called the Tulsa Police Department’s nonemergency number twice in July to report the planned bombing at the Tulsa County Courthouse as a way to halt proceedings in a protective-order case against him, U.S. Attorney Trent Shores’ office said.

“Randy Shelby didn’t want to face the consequences for his alleged acts of domestic abuse,” Shores said in a press release. “So he phoned in a bomb threat to stop the related court proceeding at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

“He then made a bad situation worse when he tried to frame another man as the potential bomber,” he added. “This series of incredibly bad and criminal choices landed Shelby in federal court, where today he learned that he will spend the next 12 months in federal prison.”