Sand Springs man killed in U.S. 412 crash in Pawnee County

A Sand Springs man died Monday evening from injuries he suffered in a traffic accident on U.S. 412 in Pawnee County, authorities said.

Raymond Ballard, 67, was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup east on U.S. 412 at Bears Glen Road near Westport just after 7 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the highway and struck a bridge, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Ballard drove back up on the highway ramp, and the pickup then came to rest in a ditch off the road, troopers reported.

Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the OHP reported.

Ballard’s truck had a farm tag, meaning he was not legally required to use the truck’s seat belts, and he was not wearing one, the OHP said. The pickup’s airbags did deploy, troopers reported.