Sand Springs man killed in auto-pedestrian crash north of the city

  • Updated
  • 0

A Sand Springs man was struck and killed on Oklahoma 97 about two miles north of the city in Osage County on Monday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Randy Duckett, 36, was on foot just south of Pond Drive when he was struck about 9:45 p.m. by a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Brandon Griffin, 39, of Sand Springs, the OHP reported.

Duckett was taken by EMSA ambulance to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where he was pronounced dead, troopers said.

No details regarding the cause of the crash have been released.

