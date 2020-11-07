Sand Springs man involved in single-vehicle accident

A Sand Springs man is in stable condition after an accident Friday evening near Avery Drive.
Robert Nance was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Highway 51 when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
The 34-year-old Nance was the lone passenger in the car at the time of the accident. He was pinned in the vehicle for about 15 minutes before being extracted by Sand Springs Fire Department. Nance was transported by EMSA to St. John Hospital in Tulsa with abdominal and leg injuries.
