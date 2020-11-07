 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs man involved in single-vehicle accident

Sand Springs man involved in single-vehicle accident

{{featured_button_text}}
EMSA_NEWL_LOGO

A Sand Springs man is in stable condition after an accident Friday evening near Avery Drive.

Robert Nance was driving a 1996 Chevrolet Camaro eastbound on Highway 51 when the vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

The 34-year-old Nance was the lone passenger in the car at the time of the accident. He was pinned in the vehicle for about 15 minutes before being extracted by Sand Springs Fire Department. Nance was transported by EMSA to St. John Hospital in Tulsa with abdominal and leg injuries.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News