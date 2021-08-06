Sand Springs man indicted in robbery, assault of convenience store owner

A superseding indictment has been filed against a Sand Springs man in connection with a July 13 robbery and assault at A&S Fuels, 5500 S. Oklahoma 97.
A federal grand jury indicted Camaran Blake Breazeale, 29, on counts of robbery in Indian Country; assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm in Indian Country; carrying, using and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Breazeale is alleged to have knocked down, punched and struck Abdul Zahid six times in the head with the butt of a 12-guage shotgun during the robbery at the convenience store that Zahid has owned and operated for about 20 years.
Zahid, 72, is now recovering at home after being hospitalized with a fractured jaw and other severe facial injuries related to the assault. He underwent the first of several expected surgeries in late July.
Zahid's family issued a statement Friday afternoon: "The past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our family. We're very thankful and appreciate our friends, customers and community for their prayers, kind words and constant support. It means so much to us and especially to our dad as we navigate and try to figure thing out."
Because Breazeale is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation and because the crime took place on the Muscogee Nation reservation, federal prosecutors are handling the case.
Breazeale has a criminal history that includes convictions for drug and firearms crimes, larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing an officer and escape in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, records indicate.
According to Teresa Lovejoy, who has worked for Zahid at the store for six years, a man entered the store about 8:45 a.m. that Tuesday morning to use the bathroom and then began acting strangely.
He left the store and began messing with the gas pumps and a vacant building next door also owned by Zahid, so Zahid called the police, Lovejoy said.
An officer came and told the man to leave, she said, but a short time later, the man returned and went into A&S Fuels, where he assaulted Zahid, who was working alone, said Lovejoy, whose account meshes with the events described in a Sand Springs police detective’s affidavit filed with the federal complaint.
The affidavit says a man then came out of the store and walked up to a parked car, where a confrontation ensued with the driver. As the officer, who was still on the property, approached the man, a customer ran out of the store and said, “There is a guy on the floor covered in blood,” the document states.
At that point, it says, the man handed a wad of cash to the police officer and said, “He gave me that.” The man had what appeared to be blood on his right hand.
The officer then took the man, later identified as Breazeale, into custody and summoned an ambulance for Zahid, who was unconscious and had “major visible injuries to his face and head,” the affidavit says.
According to surveillance video of the encounter inside the store, Breazeale told Zahid: “This is my store. Give me everything now,” and then began hitting Zahid with his fist, the affidavit says.
It says Breazeale continued striking Zahid and telling him, “This is not your land,” before grabbing a shotgun that Lovejoy said Zahid kept under the counter for protection and telling Zahid: “Stop. Don’t move, or I will shoot you.”
Breazeale struck Zahid with the butt of the shotgun half a dozen times while telling him to shut up before taking all of the bills from the cash drawer and leaving the store as a customer was coming in the same door, the affidavit alleges.
Lovejoy told the Sand Springs Leader days after the assault that Zahid and his wife came to the United States from the Middle East. The couple, who live in Jenks, have four adult children who are helping run the store.
“They’re the kindest people I’ve ever met. This whole community around here is in so much shock over what he did to this man.
“Nobody deserves this, but least of all this man,” she said. “He is the kindest man.”