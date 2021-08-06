Sand Springs man indicted in robbery, assault of convenience store owner

Breazeale has a criminal history that includes convictions for drug and firearms crimes, larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, obstructing an officer and escape in Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, records indicate.

According to Teresa Lovejoy, who has worked for Zahid at the store for six years, a man entered the store about 8:45 a.m. that Tuesday morning to use the bathroom and then began acting strangely.

He left the store and began messing with the gas pumps and a vacant building next door also owned by Zahid, so Zahid called the police, Lovejoy said.

An officer came and told the man to leave, she said, but a short time later, the man returned and went into A&S Fuels, where he assaulted Zahid, who was working alone, said Lovejoy, whose account meshes with the events described in a Sand Springs police detective’s affidavit filed with the federal complaint.

The affidavit says a man then came out of the store and walked up to a parked car, where a confrontation ensued with the driver. As the officer, who was still on the property, approached the man, a customer ran out of the store and said, “There is a guy on the floor covered in blood,” the document states.