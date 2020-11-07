Sand Springs man indicted by a Federal grand jury

A Sand Springs man has been indicted by a Federal grand jury with the unlawful use of a controlled substance.
Jeremiah Dylan Claxton, 42, is charged with being a user of a controlled substance in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration are the investigative agencies.
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
