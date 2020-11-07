 Skip to main content
Sand Springs man indicted by a Federal grand jury

Sand Springs man indicted by a Federal grand jury

OHP stock car

Patrol cars sit outside the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop B headquarters in Tulsa on September 25, 2018.

 file

A Sand Springs man has been indicted by a Federal grand jury with the unlawful use of a controlled substance.

Jeremiah Dylan Claxton, 42, is charged with being a user of a controlled substance in possession of a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic pistol. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration are the investigative agencies.

