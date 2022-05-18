Sand Springs man gets life term for killing woman whose body he left at Chandler Park

A Sand Springs man who killed a woman and pushed her body off a dropoff at Chandler Park last year has been sentenced to life in prison.

A jury last month convicted Nicholas Allen McCarty, 26, of first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a dead body in the strangling death of Keli Joann Gilbert, 54, whose remains were found Jan. 24, 2021.

Associate District Judge Clifford Smith followed the jury's recommendation in sentencing McCarty to life in prison without parole for the murder and life in prison with parole possible for the body-removal crime, with the terms to run consecutively.

McCarty has filed an appeal of his conviction. He is being held at a Department of Corrections facility in Lexington, records show.

After McCarty was found in possession of Gilbert's phone, he initially tried to pin the killing on two of his acquaintances, telling Tulsa County sheriff’s detectives that he helped one of them dispose of Gilbert's body weeks earlier, court records state.

He said the acquaintance called him in the middle of the night Jan. 8, wanting to meet because he “beat a girl” and “I think she’s dead” and he had to “dump” something, records indicate.

McCarty reportedly said he and the man went to the parking lot of a shopping center at Edison Street and Gilcrease Museum Road and picked up Gilbert from where she was lying.

Once at Chandler Park, he said, the two stripped her of her clothing and belongings and “pushed” her down a hill.

After they left, McCarty said, the man gave him $20 for gas.

Detectives found that the acquaintances’ alibis checked out, and McCarty told them in an interview the next day that he had acted alone, records show.

He reportedly said he strangled Gilbert, also known as Keli Joann Hankins, after a brief argument in a parking lot before he drove her body to Chandler Park, where it was placed on the edge of the hill and “rolled off.”

He then “left the park and went home,” the report states.

Gilbert was last known to be alive in December, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.

Dog walkers found her body covered in leaves. Deputies suspected homicide based on unspecified trauma to Gilbert’s body, which they presumed had been at the park for several days to a week based on its degree of decomposition.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed her identity through fingerprints, officials said.

Gilbert had been in and out of prison on drug, larceny and prostitution convictions from her early 20s into her late 40s, records show.

She was last released from prison in 2012, and she served a short sentence in the Tulsa County jail for resisting an officer in late 2019.