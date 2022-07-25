Sand Springs man found dead downtown battled schizophrenia, his sister says

The sister of a man who was found dead Thursday afternoon in downtown Sand Springs said her brother suffered from schizophrenia.

Ashley Stenberg said her brother, 27-year-old Dewayne Miller of Sand Springs, “did everything he could to be a great person” until a few years ago when “his schizophrenia unfortunately took a turn for the worse and he started going downhill fast.”

“Before all that happened,” she said, “my brother was never in trouble; not once. In fact he graduated top of his class in high school, went to college for chemistry and had a manager's job at Taco Bell.”

Deputy Chief Todd Enzbrenner said police were notified just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday about a man who was found lying on a sofa next to trash dumpsters in a parking lot at 351 E. Second St.

Officers responded and found the man dead.

Enzbrenner said officers found drugs on Miller’s body but that there were no signs of foul play and that Miller’s body showed no evidence of trauma.

He said Miller was well-known to police, with several mental health-related contacts and a number of arrests and citations dating to 2019. Records show that Ronald Dewayne Miller Jr. had multiple convictions for such things as petty larceny and trespassing.

Miller’s body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a determination of cause and manner of death, Enzbrenner said.

“We don’t think it was natural — it could have been drugs or heat,” he said Friday afternoon. “But I’m not going to speculate. We will wait to hear what the medical examiner says.”

Stenberg said it’s entirely possible that Miller died of a heat stroke because he “didn't have sweat glands from his mid chest to his ankles due to a fire when he was 11.”

Miller’s family had begun a GoFundMe account at bit.ly/GoFundMeMiller, but Stenberg posted late Sunday that the campaign did not meet its goal “in the time frame required to have a service for him.”

Instead, she said, the family will use the donations they receive to organize a gathering and balloon release sometime this week to honor Miller.