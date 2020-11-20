Sand Springs man faces federal charges for possession of a firearm, ammunition

A Sand Springs man is facing federal charges for possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Michael Osage Moses, 35, is charged with being a felon in possession of a Sturm and Ruger semi-automatic 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition, according to United States Attorney Trent Shores with the results of the November Federal Grand Jury B.
Moses is a four-time convicted felon. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police are the investigative agencies in the case.
