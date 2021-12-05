Sand Springs man dies in I-44 crash in Tulsa

A Sand Springs man was killed Nov. 30 in a traffic accident on Interstate 44 in Tulsa, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers are continuing to investigate what caused the crash in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near U.S. 75 in west Tulsa about 9 p.m., but they say Mark Utry, 59, died at the scene while driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup.

Utry reportedly was driving erratically and speeding while going the wrong way, the Highway Patrol reported.

Utry was wearing his seat belt but was partially ejected, troopers reported.

Whether he was pinned in the wreckage, as well as his condition at the time of the crash, remains under investigation.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a tractor-trailer rig, reportedly was not injured.