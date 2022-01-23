Sand Springs man among 3 killed in separate area crashes

A Sand Springs resident was among three men who died as a result of separate traffic accidents Saturday in northeastern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Tommy Hynes, 76, of Sand Springs was driving a 2006 Mazda van on 21st Street near 49th West Avenue in the Tulsa city limits about 5 p.m. Saturday when the van collided with a 2011 Infinity Qx56 SUV, the OHP reported.
Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.
Hynes was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he died later Saturday, the OHP said.
His passenger, Billie Hynes, 74, of Sand Springs, was admitted to a hospital in stable condition with head injuries.
The other driver, Evelyn White, 60, of Jenks, also was admitted to a hospital in stable condition with internal injuries, troopers reported.
Earlier Saturday, Norman Hill, 59, of Terlton was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Oklahoma 48 near 61st Street about three miles south of Mannford when he collided with a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, the OHP reported.
Hill, whom troopers said was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 2:15 p.m.
The other driver, Ronald Dobbs, 58, of Mannford, reportedly was not injured.
In the third fatal accident Saturday, Ryan Corey Ward, 47, of Wagoner was riding a 2000 Yamaha V6A motorcycle west on White Horn Cove Road about 8.7 miles north of Wagoner in Wagoner County about 3 p.m. when he went left of center on a curve and struck head-on an eastbound 2012 Dodge minivan, troopers said.
It was not immediately known whether Ward was wearing a helmet. He was taken to a Wagoner hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the OHP said.
The driver of the minivan, William Berry, 50, of Wagoner, and one passenger, Lyndale Berry, 52, of Wagoner, were treated at a local hospital and released, troopers reported.
A second passenger, an 8-year-old girl from Wagoner, was not injured.