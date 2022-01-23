Sand Springs man among 3 killed in separate area crashes

A Sand Springs resident was among three men who died as a result of separate traffic accidents Saturday in northeastern Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Tommy Hynes, 76, of Sand Springs was driving a 2006 Mazda van on 21st Street near 49th West Avenue in the Tulsa city limits about 5 p.m. Saturday when the van collided with a 2011 Infinity Qx56 SUV, the OHP reported.

Details of the crash were under investigation, troopers said.

Hynes was taken to a Tulsa hospital, where he died later Saturday, the OHP said.

His passenger, Billie Hynes, 74, of Sand Springs, was admitted to a hospital in stable condition with head injuries.

The other driver, Evelyn White, 60, of Jenks, also was admitted to a hospital in stable condition with internal injuries, troopers reported.

Earlier Saturday, Norman Hill, 59, of Terlton was riding a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Oklahoma 48 near 61st Street about three miles south of Mannford when he collided with a 2011 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, the OHP reported.

Hill, whom troopers said was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash about 2:15 p.m.