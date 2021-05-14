Sand Springs man accused of child sex enticement, among those charged in federal Operation Clean Sweep

Johnson waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the state case on March 24 and was scheduled to be arraigned on April 5.

However, that hearing was not held because the federal case had been filed. A status conference was set in the state case for June 14, and Johnson remained free on bond.

It is not clear whether the state charges will be dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.

Of the 33 federal defendants, 12 have pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Johnson's federal case has not been resolved.

Through Operation Clean Sweep, officers discovered and rescued 12 child victims, the office announced.

“I want to encourage parents, teachers and members of the community to communicate with your children about what (social media) platforms they’re on and what they’re using,” acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday, May 12. “Whether you’re a family member, a teacher or a friend, we have the power to stop the victimization of our children.”

The prosecutor also said the number of crimes being reported shows the importance of working in partnership with other agencies.