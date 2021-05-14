Sand Springs man accused of child sex enticement, among those charged in federal Operation Clean Sweep

A Sand Springs man is among 33 people whose federal child pornography or enticement charges were recently announced after a four-month investigation called Operation Clean Sweep.
The undercover investigation was initiated in December in the federal Northern District of Oklahoma, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office partnered with more than a dozen local, state, tribal and federal law enforcement agencies to protect children in northeastern Oklahoma from predators.
The allegations against the Sand Springs man, however, were made before the federal operation started. The Sand Springs Police Department arrested Thomas Daniel Johnson, 47, last year, and he was charged in Tulsa County District Court on Sept. 8 with eight counts of using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor and seven counts of making a lewd or indecent proposal to a child.
An emergency protective order against Johnson had been granted in August on behalf of the minor, Tulsa County court records show.
A parent discovered the messages when she checked the boy's phone, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
As a result of Operation Clean Sweep, a federal grand jury charged Johnson in February with attempted coercion or enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. The charge was filed under seal, meaning it was not made public at that time.
Johnson waived his right to a preliminary hearing in the state case on March 24 and was scheduled to be arraigned on April 5.
However, that hearing was not held because the federal case had been filed. A status conference was set in the state case for June 14, and Johnson remained free on bond.
It is not clear whether the state charges will be dismissed in favor of the federal prosecution.
Of the 33 federal defendants, 12 have pleaded guilty, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Johnson's federal case has not been resolved.
Through Operation Clean Sweep, officers discovered and rescued 12 child victims, the office announced.
“I want to encourage parents, teachers and members of the community to communicate with your children about what (social media) platforms they’re on and what they’re using,” acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said at a press conference Wednesday, May 12. “Whether you’re a family member, a teacher or a friend, we have the power to stop the victimization of our children.”
The prosecutor also said the number of crimes being reported shows the importance of working in partnership with other agencies.
Most of the Northern District of Oklahoma is in either the Cherokee Nation reservation or the Muscogee Nation reservation, and 14 of the cases in Operation Clean Sweep are under tribal jurisdiction with either Native American victims or defendants under Indian Country statutes.
Clint Johnson said the federal government has increased its ability to work on the expanding number of tribal cases after the Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma ruling last year and is dedicated to helping Native American victims.
“We know Native American children suffer abuse and exploitation at a disproportionately higher rate than other demographics,” he said. “The Department of Justice is focusing our efforts to help Native American children and families have multiple avenues to report these crimes and have victim support.”
The prosecutor said state, local, tribal and federal agencies have had a long tradition of cooperation, and he said that cooperation is even more important when it comes to protecting child victims.
“That cooperation has proven invaluable to upholding our public safety mission,” he said at the press conference. “I appreciate our leaders that are here and the men and women who make it a mission to protect our children.
“And for those who would prey on children, this office and all the individuals standing behind me will investigate, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”