 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sand Springs logs four additional COVID-19 deaths in past two weeks
COVID-19 update

Sand Springs logs four additional COVID-19 deaths in past two weeks

{{featured_button_text}}
OSDH COVID MAP

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has developed the Oklahoma COVID-19 Alert System. It is a four-tiered risk measurement tool with corresponding color categories that identify the current COVID-19 risk level.

Sand Springs has 217 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Dec. 28, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a seven-person increase over the past two weeks. Sand Springs did have four additional deaths since the Dec. 14 report.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 1,939 total coronavirus cases with 1,704 recoveries and 18 deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 25th in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Ardmore (2,005) and Altus (1,948) in total cases and ahead of Jenks (1,862) and Sapulpa (1,821).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 282,587 confirmed cases, with 244,676 recoveries and 2,383 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Project Santa fund drive still accepting donations
News

Project Santa fund drive still accepting donations

  • Updated

The family assistance fund that Project Santa  supports is there for households who need it throughout the year. And with the uncertainties of 2020 almost certain to continue, the need in 2021 could be greater than ever, officials said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News