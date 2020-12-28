Sand Springs logs four additional COVID-19 deaths in past two weeks

Sand Springs has 217 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Dec. 28, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The number of active cases is a seven-person increase over the past two weeks. Sand Springs did have four additional deaths since the Dec. 14 report.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Sand Springs has recorded 1,939 total coronavirus cases with 1,704 recoveries and 18 deaths since March.

The OSDH dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities in Oklahoma. Sand Springs, the 19th largest city in Oklahoma, currently ranks 25th in total cases in the state. The city ranks just below Ardmore (2,005) and Altus (1,948) in total cases and ahead of Jenks (1,862) and Sapulpa (1,821).

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 282,587 confirmed cases, with 244,676 recoveries and 2,383 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

