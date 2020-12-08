Sand Springs Local Church Network presents first responders with $4,000 donation in gift cards

A Sand Springs organization has once again teamed up to help area first responders have a brighter holiday season.

The Sand Springs Local Church Network presented Sand Springs Police, Fire and other first responders with a $4,000 donation in gift cards on Tuesday morning. The annual donation reaches approximately 80 different employees among all the departments.

“We find comfort in the support that we have always received from our community,” said Sand Springs Police Chief Mike Carter. “This is a perfect example of that and we are very appreciative of the Local Church Network for representing the faith community in their support of public safety. We are truly blessed.”

The gift cards are the result of year-round donations from around the community through events such as Boo at the Park.

“It’s really cool,” said HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett. “Especially in this crazy time we’re in right now where they’re in so much scrutiny, especially the police. We want them to know that we love them. We care for them. They matter to us. We just want to show them a small bit of gratitude.”

Church That Matters Lead Pastor Rusty Gunn said the donation is a way to show appreciation for what these organizations mean to the community.

"Our first responders put themselves on the line every day and make more sacrifices than we will never know to protect and serve our city,” Gunn said. “For our local churches to be able to give a small blessing to them at Christmas is just one way to express the gratitude we feel and give them recognition that is well deserved.”

