Sand Springs' Limestone STEAM Lab teacher Barbie Jackson honored twice

Limestone Technology Academy STEAM Lab resource teacher Barbie Jackson was recently honored not once but twice by the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.

Jackson was among four area educators to receive Siegfried STEM Innovator Awards at the annual Tulsa Flight Night gala, a fundraiser for the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.

The educators — one each at the elementary, middle and high school levels plus one administrator — were honored for their innovative teaching in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math.

Each award comes with a $2,500 check for STEM-related classroom supplies or professional development. But because Jackson won both the Elementary School Educator Award as well as the Overall Vision Award, she received two checks.

Jackson said she will use part of the money, about $3,000 of it, to buy two new 3-D printers plus filaments for Limestone’s STEAM Lab. An additional $700 to $800 will be used to buy a Lego Duplo coding train set, complete with lesson plans, for the STEAM Lab.

Lastly, she is considering attending a NASA educator professional development program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“I love all of the NASA training,” said Jackson, whose classroom features a signed letter from Sand Springs’ most-famous space traveler, Skylab pilot Col. William R. “Bill” Pogue, as well as a “Women of NASA” Lego set.

Jackson, who oversees Limestone’s monarch butterfly waystation, half-joked that she could spend the money on a trip to Mexico — the southern terminus of the monarchs’ annual migration — to “go to the sanctuary and hike it and see the monarchs there.”

“I want to do that; that’s on my bucket list, but not with this money,” she said.

Jackson, who is in her 20th year at Limestone, has been the STEAM Lab teacher for five years.

While STEM involves only the hard sciences, STEAM incorporates the arts and “soft sciences,” as well.

“This is the best job,” she said, adding that she’s grateful and thrilled to receive the STEM awards. “I’m very excited. I’m excited to spend the money.”

If Jackson receives very many more monetary awards, Limestone might need to allocate her some more space.

Although the STEAM Lab has a huge open area in the middle, nearly every inch of the classroom’s walls is lined with boxes and plastic tubs, some containing toys, games and projects, but many holding objects that, at first blush, might seem out of place — cardboard tubes, plastic drinking cups, straws, yarn, pipe cleaners, paper plates, ribbons, multicolored tape — all neatly labeled and ready for use. But how?

That’s the “makers’ space,” Jackson explained — where students can gather up the pieces and parts needed for a specific project.

In the back of the room, a couple of workbenches presently hold mesh butterfly cages, where this year’s last jade monarch chrysalises are going through a metamorphosis to become butterflies that Jackson and the students will then tag and send on their way to Mexico.

But those workbenches typically function as the “breakers’ space.”

“We have real tools so students can take things apart,” Jackson said. “We tear things up in here, too. They love to take apart keyboards.”

If it sounds a bit unstructured, it is; and that’s just fine with Jackson.

“In here, there’s freedom,” she said. “There’s not one answer. It’s chaotic, and it’s messy, and kids are thinking in the conversations,” but that’s part of the learning process.

Jackson herself has gone through a similar learning process about being a teacher.

“We try to stay on top of things, but you never can, because it’s always changing,” she said, pointing to the difficulty of teaching children today about jobs they might have in the future.

“We don’t even know the jobs yet. How can we prepare kids for those jobs? We just have to teach them to ask questions and to think.”

The students themselves are not always prepared for that fluidity.

“They always want help. They want to be helped,” Jackson said. “‘Try it yourself first.’ I tell them, ‘I want you to make mistakes.’”

The students resist, but Jackson holds firm.

“You have to,” she tells them. “I want you to make mistakes, see what didn’t work (and) try it again. If you don’t make mistakes, you’re not trying.”