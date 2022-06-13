Sand Springs Leader wins statewide newspaper awards

The Sand Springs Leader brought home a slew of awards Saturday from the Oklahoma Press Association’s 2021 statewide Better Newspaper Contest.
The Leader competed in Division 4, which is for weekly newspapers in cities with populations of more than 19,000.
Leader reporter and editor Sharon Bishop-Baldwin received four first-place awards, for news story, “Store’s owner robbed, beaten”; business story, “Cannabis site appealed”; education story, “Living history lesson: Teacher’s passion fuels Native American Heritage Month study”; and sports story, “Gaining his voice: Joe Medlin learned that his weight issue wasn’t just about his waist.”
People are also reading…
Bishop-Baldwin received three second-place awards, for news story, “4 found dead in home”; business story, “Power line route finalized”; and in-depth reporting, “Loved, Missed, Remembered: The city’s COVID losses aren’t statistics. They’re friends, neighbors and relatives.”
Bishop-Baldwin received two third-place awards, for education story, “Stroke ‘opened so many’ doors: CPHS grad is now focused on an optometry career”; and in-depth reporting, “COVID kills 1 in 255.”
To subscribe to the Sand Springs Leader for more award-winning coverage, contact Amber Shell at 918-581-8530 or amber.shell@tulsaworld.com.