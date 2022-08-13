Sand Springs kids win bikes for reading books

What do books and bicycles have in common?

Both can take you on fantastic journeys.

Four young readers from Sand Springs who recently completed the Tulsa City-County Library’s Summer Reading Program will have both modes of transportation at their disposal, thanks to the generosity of the Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce.

The Women’s Chamber donated four shiny new bikes, two each, to the Charles Page and Pratt library branches, and two winners at each site were drawn randomly.

The winners — Jacob Lovins, 9, who attends Angus Valley Elementary School; Joshua Nichols, 10, who is home-schooled; Gracie Ramsey, 7, who attends Pratt Elementary School; and Natalee Turner, 7, who is home-schooled — received their bicycles Friday afternoon at Pratt Library, 3219 S. 113th West Ave.

From the Women’s Chamber, Vice President Jane Mick and Literacy Chairwoman Pam Burgess were on hand for the presentation, joined by branch managers Chris Lair of the Pratt Library and Sarah Dawson of the Charles Page Library.

Literacy is a primary issue for the Women’s Chamber, which also oversees the Little Red Library boxes in town, and donations to its fundraisers go to support its efforts at increasing readership among both children and adults.

The Women’s Chamber has given bicycles to the two libraries to award to Summer Reading Program participants for years, Mick said, but this is the first time it's provided two bicycles for each branch.

Megan Lovins, who was at the library with her husband, Matt Lovins, and their family, asked their son Jacob what part of winning a bike he was most excited about.

“Going on a bike ride,” Jacob replied.

“He just learned how to ride a bike without training wheels two weeks ago” while staying with friends, Megan Lovins said. “He figured it out in one day.”

Lovins and her family are longtime participants in the Summer Reading Program.

“I work from home,” she said, “so the Summer Reading Program every year is a lifesaver because we come to the library and they get books, and then for a few hours each day, we’re quiet and we read.”

As the youngsters examined their bikes Friday, beaming about their good fortune, Lair looked over at one winner, who was standing next to a bicycle bearing a sign with her name on it, and teased, “Are you sure that one’s yours, Gracie?”

“Yeah!” the 7-year-old replied. “I know how to read!”

And that is exactly the point.