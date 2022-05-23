 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sand Springs Ironmen's journey finishes how it began — together

  • Updated
  • 0

Related content

IRONMAN TULSA 2022: Follow the Leader's coverage here

They started this journey together. It made sense that they’d finish it together, too.

Sometimes things happen just as they were meant to, and that’s how it was Sunday, when first-time triathletes Jeff Edwards and Derek Campbell found themselves running together just a few miles from the end of the 26.2-mile marathon, the last leg of the 2022 Ironman Tulsa.

Nearly 13 hours since they started the competition on an unseasonably cold, dark morning at Keystone Lake, with the sun having risen high in the sky during the long day but by then beginning to fade, a question was raised.

“Derek came up behind me and he goes, ‘What do you want to do?’” Edwards said. “And I said, ‘Finish together.’

“He goes, ‘Yeah. Let’s do this.’”

Spectators at the finish line area tracking the pair online — thanks to the GPS chips the athletes wore — began to suspect as much.

And then, just past the blazing bright lights of the giant Certified Piedmontese Beef Ironman Tulsa inflatable finish line, two runners rounded the corner, headed into the homestretch.

People are also reading…

It was Edwards and Campbell.

Just as the pair crossed the finish line on the iconic red-and-black carpet, Edwards leaped into the air, spreading his arms and legs out spiderlike.

“I told myself, ‘Just do something silly,’” he said later. “I had to do something.”

And then just like that, they were done. A year’s worth of training — 500 hours, 170 miles of swimming, 700 miles of running, 4,700 miles of bicycling and untold thousands of dollars — and it had all come down to this.

Except they weren’t through. Not quite.

Edwards — the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department director, and Campbell, the city’s Public Works Department director — hadn’t been a twosome in all of this togetherness.

They were part of a threesome, along with city Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin. And Medlin was still out there in the thick of the marathon.

So of course they would be there at the finish line to welcome him across, and then they would really be done.

Three hours and 40 minutes later, in the cold and dark, a surprisingly still enthusiastic crowd of spectators, volunteers, medical workers and journalists looked into the farthest reaches of the Ironman finish line lights, where a runner in a bright yellow shirt appeared.

It was Medlin.

He ran down that red-and-black carpet and across the finish line, his smile brighter than any Klieg lights or neon-colored shirts, the same smile he had flashed all day long as he powered through the Ironman’s 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and that last 26.2 miles on foot.

Asked what that finish line meant to him, Medlin replied, “You know, honestly, it hasn’t soaked in yet. But it was hard.”

Of the marathon, he said: “In the first half, I was on pace to break 16 (hours). But by the second half, my body just did not want to do any more.”

Before the competition, Medlin had said his only goal was to finish before the Ironman clock ran out on him, which would have happened at 17 hours.

“Yes, it was (17 hours), but then I was like, ‘I want to break 16½.’ And I did want to break 16, but every time I tried to run, I’d get wobbly, and I thought if I fall over, it’s going to be bad.”

For the record, Medlin finished at 16:18:36, well ahead of 17 hours, and even ahead of 16½.

“It was crazy. It really was,” he said. “And I was blown away that people that looked really athletic were finishing with me.”

Campbell said his stamina began to wane at about the same point — halfway through the marathon.

“I had energy until the last half,” he said. “And that last half was just really, really tough.

“But we beat 13 hours, and we got to finish together, and I’m proud of it.”

Campbell finished in 12:45:13, officially 16 seconds behind Edwards, whose time was 12:44:57.

Asked whether he’d ever do another Ironman, Campbell answered by way of analogy.

“You know,” he said, “I knew I shouldn’t ask my wife right when she gave birth whether we could have another child.

“So I don’t know. That was hard. That was really hard.

“But we did it,” he said. “A year ago I didn’t know if I could do it.”

Edwards, who has allowed the Sand Springs Leader and its readers to join him for the past year on his Ironman journey, discussing everything from his eating habits (including his addiction to Sonic Cokes) to his motivation for such an extreme undertaking, was uncharacteristically taciturn about the achievement.

Asked “What does it mean to you?” he turned suddenly serious.

After a long pause, he said, “I need to process it.”

Another pause, and then: “I’m just … I’m happy. I’m so glad to be done.”

IRONMAN TULSA 2022: Follow the Leader's coverage here

Follow the Sand Springs Leader’s coverage as Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards and his fellow city employees Joe Medlin, the Parks Department’s parks operations manager, and Derek Campbell, the Public Works Department director, train for the iconic Ironman triathlon, which will return to the Tulsa area in spring 2022. The Leader will provide monthly progress reports until May and then weekly reports leading up to Ironman Tulsa 2022 on May 22. In addition, three-time Ironman finisher and Sand Springs triathlete Jana Rugg will provide a monthly tips column related to training for the competition.

Parks director sets sights on extreme goal — Ironman Tulsa 2022
News

Parks director sets sights on extreme goal — Ironman Tulsa 2022

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Jeff Edwards says the opportunity came along at just the right time in his life.

Ironman training: Should you attempt an Ironman competition?
News

Ironman training: Should you attempt an Ironman competition?

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

The decision isn't one to be taken lightly, a three-time Ironman finisher says.

Ironman training 'a fun journey' so far, Parks Director Jeff Edwards says
News

Ironman training 'a fun journey' so far, Parks Director Jeff Edwards says

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Having his family along, even if only in spirit, helps him pass the time during long workouts, he says.

Ironman training: Don't discount the effects of heat during training
News

Ironman training: Don't discount the effects of heat during training

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

The Ironman Tulsa race's spring date offers a few training pluses as well as some minuses.

Ironman training regimen becoming routine, parks director says
News

Ironman training regimen becoming routine, parks director says

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Even as he works out the kinks in his Ironman preparations, Jeff Edwards is having a good time along the way.

Ironman training: Practice races are good warmups, but so are bricks
News

Ironman training: Practice races are good warmups, but so are bricks

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

If COVID is stymying your training, don't give up. Try a brick!

Always the strong, silent type, Joe Medlin has learned the power of speaking out
News

Always the strong, silent type, Joe Medlin has learned the power of speaking out

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

When exercise wasn't improving his health, he switched his focus to his diet — and his emotional self care — and now the longtime Sand Springs city employee has lost about 220 pounds and is training for Ironman Tulsa 2022.

Endurance athletes know the importance of food as fuel
News

Endurance athletes know the importance of food as fuel

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

For Sand Springs Ironman-in-training Jeff Edwards, taking in enough of the right kinds of calories during long periods of swimming, cycling and running is about trial and error.

Ironman training: Nutrition is as important as any of the three active disciplines
News

Ironman training: Nutrition is as important as any of the three active disciplines

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

Fueling for 10-17 hours of constant movement is critical. Without proper nutrition, you could experience bonking, cramping or GI issues, our Ironman adviser Jana Rugg says.

Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards planning ahead for imperfect road conditions
News

Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards planning ahead for imperfect road conditions

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Less-than-ideal cycling conditions on the Ironman Tulsa course have been the subject of recent social media conversations.

Ironman training: Cycling on rough roads — or potholes, buckles and cracks. Oh, no!
News

Ironman training: Cycling on rough roads — or potholes, buckles and cracks. Oh, no!

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

Triathlete Jana Rugg is hopeful that some repairs will be made to the more sketchy areas of the bicycling route before May, but she shares some tips just in case.

Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards has unfair advantages with holiday food pitfalls
News

Ironman competitor Jeff Edwards has unfair advantages with holiday food pitfalls

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

With a metabolism that lets him "eat like a teenage boy" and a natural inclination to avoid sweets, Edwards says he isn't too worried about the holidays derailing his training.

Ironman training: Holidays are a time for moderation
News

Ironman training: Holidays are a time for moderation

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

Triathlete Jana Rugg says the answer is to eat your pie — and halve it, too. Eat, drink and be merry — just not too merry.

Edwards takes measured approach to Ironman training, not whims of New Year's resolutions
News

Edwards takes measured approach to Ironman training, not whims of New Year's resolutions

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

“We’re just five months away” from Ironman Tulsa 2022, “and I am sharpening my vision of how I plan to finish the race,” the Parks Department director says.

Ironman training: Resolve not to forget about your family, friends and job
News

Ironman training: Resolve not to forget about your family, friends and job

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

Triathlete Jana Rugg says it's easy to become all-consumed with Ironman, but it's important not to do so.

Watch Now: Ironman training focus not waning, Jeff Edwards says
News

Watch Now: Ironman training focus not waning, Jeff Edwards says

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

If positive attitude and determination alone are enough to put an athlete across the Ironman finish line, the Sand Springs parks director is already there.

Ironman training: In winter, know when to stay 'in'

Ironman training: In winter, know when to stay 'in'

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

With some flexibility and planning, you should be able to enjoy the great outdoors during much of the winter, but having things set up for indoor training will help immensely for when you need to bring it indoors.

Clock is ticking: Ironman Tulsa 2022 now less than 90 days away
News

Clock is ticking: Ironman Tulsa 2022 now less than 90 days away

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Sand Springs Parks Director Jeff Edwards says he's grateful for the training time that's left to continue working out race strategy and a few other things.

Ironman training: With the want and the will, you can finish the race, too
News

Ironman training: With the want and the will, you can finish the race, too

  • Jana Rugg For the Sand Springs Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

One of the best ways to really consider whether to take on the Ironman challenge is by volunteering at an event such as the local one in May.

As Ironman Tulsa event nears, Sand Springs Parks Director Jeff Edwards is finding perspective
News

As Ironman Tulsa event nears, Sand Springs Parks Director Jeff Edwards is finding perspective

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Edwards' first 100-mile bike ride wasn't just about the miles or even the milestone, he says.

He took the long way: CPHS teacher Ben Riggs started Ironman in Tulsa and finished in Maryland
News

He took the long way: CPHS teacher Ben Riggs started Ironman in Tulsa and finished in Maryland

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

The biggest lesson for history teacher and coach Ben Riggs was adaptability.

Ironman training: Rain isn't just a pain
News

Ironman training: Rain isn't just a pain

  • Jana Rugg For the Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

Wet pavement during a ride or a run can be dangerous, Ironman expert Jana Rugg says.

Ironman investment measured in hours, miles — and dollars
News

Ironman investment measured in hours, miles — and dollars

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Sand Springs Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards has poured his heart and soul, his time and his money into his Ironman Tulsa 2022 journey.

Ironman training: The gear you need; the gear you want
News

Ironman training: The gear you need; the gear you want

  • Jana Rugg For the Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

Getting into triathlon, I had no idea how much stuff would be involved, and I quickly realized it was going to require some money, too!

In Ironman, keeping your head above water is a bad thing
News

In Ironman, keeping your head above water is a bad thing

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

"Alligator eyes" — sighting landmarks periodically while keeping the head low in the water — makes for more efficient swimming, Jeff Edwards says.

'Tapering' before race day helps Ironman competitors turn in peak performance
News

'Tapering' before race day helps Ironman competitors turn in peak performance

  • Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
  • Updated
  • 0

Scaling back training in the dwindling weeks before the competition allows fatigued bodies to rest and prepare for the big day, Jeff Edwards says.

Ironman training: Get in the swim of things
News

Ironman training: Get in the swim of things

  • Jana Rugg For the Leader
  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re gearing up for Ironman Tulsa, now is the time to get in the lake for open-water swimming practice, Jana Rugg says. Also, expect the water to be chilly.

Digital offer

Digital offer

  • Updated

Get our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now at: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert