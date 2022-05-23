Sand Springs Ironmen's journey finishes how it began — together

They started this journey together. It made sense that they’d finish it together, too.

Sometimes things happen just as they were meant to, and that’s how it was Sunday, when first-time triathletes Jeff Edwards and Derek Campbell found themselves running together just a few miles from the end of the 26.2-mile marathon, the last leg of the 2022 Ironman Tulsa.

Nearly 13 hours since they started the competition on an unseasonably cold, dark morning at Keystone Lake, with the sun having risen high in the sky during the long day but by then beginning to fade, a question was raised.

“Derek came up behind me and he goes, ‘What do you want to do?’” Edwards said. “And I said, ‘Finish together.’

“He goes, ‘Yeah. Let’s do this.’”

Spectators at the finish line area tracking the pair online — thanks to the GPS chips the athletes wore — began to suspect as much.

And then, just past the blazing bright lights of the giant Certified Piedmontese Beef Ironman Tulsa inflatable finish line, two runners rounded the corner, headed into the homestretch.

It was Edwards and Campbell.

Just as the pair crossed the finish line on the iconic red-and-black carpet, Edwards leaped into the air, spreading his arms and legs out spiderlike.

“I told myself, ‘Just do something silly,’” he said later. “I had to do something.”

And then just like that, they were done. A year’s worth of training — 500 hours, 170 miles of swimming, 700 miles of running, 4,700 miles of bicycling and untold thousands of dollars — and it had all come down to this.

Except they weren’t through. Not quite.

Edwards — the city of Sand Springs’ Parks and Recreation Department director, and Campbell, the city’s Public Works Department director — hadn’t been a twosome in all of this togetherness.

They were part of a threesome, along with city Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin. And Medlin was still out there in the thick of the marathon.

So of course they would be there at the finish line to welcome him across, and then they would really be done.

Three hours and 40 minutes later, in the cold and dark, a surprisingly still enthusiastic crowd of spectators, volunteers, medical workers and journalists looked into the farthest reaches of the Ironman finish line lights, where a runner in a bright yellow shirt appeared.

It was Medlin.

He ran down that red-and-black carpet and across the finish line, his smile brighter than any Klieg lights or neon-colored shirts, the same smile he had flashed all day long as he powered through the Ironman’s 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride and that last 26.2 miles on foot.

Asked what that finish line meant to him, Medlin replied, “You know, honestly, it hasn’t soaked in yet. But it was hard.”

Of the marathon, he said: “In the first half, I was on pace to break 16 (hours). But by the second half, my body just did not want to do any more.”

Before the competition, Medlin had said his only goal was to finish before the Ironman clock ran out on him, which would have happened at 17 hours.

“Yes, it was (17 hours), but then I was like, ‘I want to break 16½.’ And I did want to break 16, but every time I tried to run, I’d get wobbly, and I thought if I fall over, it’s going to be bad.”

For the record, Medlin finished at 16:18:36, well ahead of 17 hours, and even ahead of 16½.

“It was crazy. It really was,” he said. “And I was blown away that people that looked really athletic were finishing with me.”

Campbell said his stamina began to wane at about the same point — halfway through the marathon.

“I had energy until the last half,” he said. “And that last half was just really, really tough.

“But we beat 13 hours, and we got to finish together, and I’m proud of it.”

Campbell finished in 12:45:13, officially 16 seconds behind Edwards, whose time was 12:44:57.

Asked whether he’d ever do another Ironman, Campbell answered by way of analogy.

“You know,” he said, “I knew I shouldn’t ask my wife right when she gave birth whether we could have another child.

“So I don’t know. That was hard. That was really hard.

“But we did it,” he said. “A year ago I didn’t know if I could do it.”

Edwards, who has allowed the Sand Springs Leader and its readers to join him for the past year on his Ironman journey, discussing everything from his eating habits (including his addiction to Sonic Cokes) to his motivation for such an extreme undertaking, was uncharacteristically taciturn about the achievement.

Asked “What does it mean to you?” he turned suddenly serious.

After a long pause, he said, “I need to process it.”

Another pause, and then: “I’m just … I’m happy. I’m so glad to be done.”

