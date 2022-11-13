 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sand Springs Indian Education hosting Indian Taco Dinner on Friday

Sand Springs Indian Education is hosting an Indian Taco Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Sand Springs United Methodist Church, 319 N. Main St.

The $10 cost includes a taco, dessert and a drink, and proceeds will benefit the Jerre Brokaw/Alice Kemp Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Dine-in or carryout is available.

For more information, call 918-246-1583.

