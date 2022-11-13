Sand Springs Indian Education hosting Indian Taco Dinner on Friday

Sand Springs Indian Education is hosting an Indian Taco Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Sand Springs United Methodist Church, 319 N. Main St.
The $10 cost includes a taco, dessert and a drink, and proceeds will benefit the Jerre Brokaw/Alice Kemp Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Dine-in or carryout is available.
For more information, call 918-246-1583.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today