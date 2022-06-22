Sand Springs GO bond questions answered

The Sand Springs Leader asked readers to submit their questions regarding the four-part, $15.7 million bond proposal that will be put before city voters June 28. Here are the submitted questions and their answers:

Is this a new/additional tax, or does it replace a retiring tax?City Planner Brad Bates: It is both a new and existing tax. We have bonds that are rolling off the books that would lower our millage rate. These propositions would be new bonds that would be issued and subsequently paid off. There would be a slight increase in taxes as the council has authorized staff to issue bonds in amounts that would increase the millage rate from a maximum of 13 mills to 15 mills max.

Besides the old gym, what part of the school buildings on Broadway would be torn down, and what would be done with the city’s $1 million if the schools don’t go through with that project?City Planner Brad Bates: They will also be demolishing the existing administrative offices adjacent to the gym. The historical building will remain and be preserved. If the school backed out, we would reallocate funds to projects within the same proposition or simply not issue the bonds for that part of proposition 4.

Will the neighborhood trail improvements in Proposition 3 be asphalt overlay or new concrete?Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards: “We plan to replace the trails with new concrete.”

Will Oklahoma 97 get any of the money for the street improvements? It’s really rough around IHOP.City Planner Brad Bates: Oklahoma 97 is not part of the mill and overlay projects that would be considered. Oklahoma 97 is the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Oklahoma 97 from Second Street to just short of the bridge will be redone and widened by ODOT in the near future as part of an already funded ODOT project. Second Street and McKinley north is also ODOT’s responsibility to maintain. The entry to IHOP and McDonald’s is going to be redone by the city of Sand Springs, as that is part of an old road that was taken out when IHOP and River West was developed. We will be patching those potholes this week and will be redoing the area in the fall when we do our next mill and overlay package.

Do businesses pay the taxes, too, or is it just residential? What about apartment complexes?City Planner Brad Bates: All properties in the city of Sand Springs that are subject to property tax will be assessed the anticipated millage rate.

