Sand Springs gearing up for holiday extravaganza

The city of Sand Springs is planning an evening of family fun, food and fireworks at Case Community Park to mark the Independence Day holiday on Sunday, July 3.

The fun gets underway at 6 p.m., and the fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m.

City Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards said the annual event typically brings 5,000 to 7,500 people to the park, with more onlookers dotting the surrounding area.

Aside from Herbal Affair in the spring, he said, the Fourth of July gathering is one of the city’s most well-attended events.

Edwards said the fireworks will last 20 minutes, with 870 total shell breaks. The city is paying Rainbow Fireworks of Inman, Kansas, about $15,000 to put on the show, he said.

New this year, an electric guitarist will kick off the show by playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” just as the first bombs burst in air as the Sand Springs Fire Department’s ladder truck hoists a giant American flag, Edwards said.

The blasting and viewing zone will be centered at the soccer fields, with more viewing areas near the splash pad and great lawn.

Edwards said a safety perimeter will be set up on the soccer fields with staff members working in that area to ensure a safe distance between spectators and the blasting zone.

The Salvation Army is the event’s traditional food vendor.

“This is their annual fundraiser,” Edwards said. “They typically serve hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, snow cones” and such.

He said guests are welcome to bring outside food and drinks, although alcohol is not permitted.

All sports venues at Case Community Park will be open throughout the day, although activity will pause when the fireworks begin. “Every amenity in the park will be open and accessible,” Edwards said.

There’s one thing park visitors won’t be able to do: shoot off their own fireworks.

Private fireworks cannot be discharged in the park, city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said.

Edwards said spectators don’t have to worry about parking close or hauling their gear a long way because Parks Department personnel will be providing a shuttle service throughout park during the event.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.