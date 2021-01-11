Sand Springs first responders among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine

The Oklahoma State Health Department’s online portal to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine went live earlier this month at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

The new website allows those seeking the vaccine to register, learn what phase of eligibility they are in and eventually receive a link to clinics administering doses.

As of Friday, 110,458 injections have been administered to Oklahomans 65 or older, health care workers and/or first responders as part of Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan.

Some members of both Sand Springs police and fire departments have received the first round of vaccines, according to Sand Springs Police Capt. Todd Enzbrenner. Sand Springs Fire is scheduled to have its second round of vaccinations this week with SSPD expected to receive theirs next week.

Enzbrenner said vaccinations were not mandatory for either group of first responders, who got their first round of vaccinations at the Tulsa Fairgrounds.

“The process was actually pretty well organized,” Enzbrenner said. “It took about 45 minutes. It was a drive-thru service. After you got the shot, they had you wait 15 minutes so they could monitor you.”