Sand Springs fireworks permits to be available June 21

Sand Springs residents who wish to set off fireworks at their homes within the city limits over the Fourth of July holiday may do so with a permit, city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles has announced.
The mandatory permits will cost $20 and will allow the purchaser to shoot fireworks at the residence listed on their permit between 6 and 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
No other use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, Nobles said.
He said residents with permits can set off fireworks in residential streets provided that doing so doesn’t hinder traffic and all debris is removed.
Fees collected from the sale of permits help offset the overtime costs associated with police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods to ensure that fireworks are being discharged responsibly and with a valid permit, Nobles said.
Without the permit, he said, the preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks within the city limits is $171.
However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.
Fire officials also urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress pets and wildlife, and they ask people to take a moment to secure pets to reduce the chances of them running away.
The city will present a professional fireworks show July 3 at Case Community Park, with the fireworks set to begin at 9:15 p.m.
Private fireworks cannot be discharged in Case Park, Nobles noted.
“Viewing of professional fireworks displays is statistically safer,” he said. “However, any city resident wishing to discharge fireworks themselves can do so in a relatively safe manner if a few precautions are taken.”
Permits will be available beginning June 21.
The permits must be purchased by a person age 18 or older who will be the responsible party for activities at a given residence. Permits are not transferable.
Permits can be purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the city’s Customer Service counter in the Municipal Building at 100 E. Broadway St. or online at sandspringsok.org.
In-person permit sales will end at 4 p.m. Friday, July 2. Online permit sales will continue through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3.
A processing fee of approximately $2 will be added to each transaction.
“The continuation of online permit sales provides an excellent option, enhancing the level of convenience for our citizens,” Nobles said.
For more information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at 918-246-2548, Ext. 2551.