Sand Springs fireworks permits now on sale

Permits for setting off fireworks within the Sand Springs city limits over the Independence Day holiday are now on sale.

Fireworks may be discharged within the city limits only from 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4.

No other personal use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said.

The permits cost $20 and must be purchased by someone age 18 or older who is the responsible party for activities at an individual residence.

Permits, which are nontransferable, can be purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Customer Service counter in the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St., or online at sandspringsok.org.

A processing fee of approximately $2 will be added to each online transaction.

All permit sales end at 4 p.m. July 1.

Permit holders can use residential streets as a fireworks discharge area provided that activities do not hinder traffic and that all debris is removed.

Fees collected from fireworks permits help offset overtime costs for city police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods to ensure that fireworks are being discharged responsibly and only with valid permits.

The preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks in the city is $171. However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.

Fire officials also urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress animals. Pets should be secured or, preferably, kept inside before fireworks are used to reduce the chance of the animals running away.

For more information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at 918-246-2548, Ext. 2551.

news@sandspringsleader.com

Fireworks safety tips

• Children should never play with or light fireworks.

• Always keep a bucket of water handy in case of a malfunction or fire.

• Read and follow all warnings and instructions before using fireworks.

• Use fireworks only as intended. Don’t try to alter them or combine them.

• Be sure that other people are out of range before lighting fireworks.

• Sparklers burn at such high temperatures that they can burn clothing.

• Light fireworks one at a time.

• Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.

• Never put your head or any part of your body over the top of any fireworks product.

• Never look into a fireworks tube or hold fireworks in your hand.

• Spectators should keep a safe distance, and the shooter should wear safety glasses.

• Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Have a “designated shooter.”

• Be cautious of lighting any fireworks during strong wind.

• Always light fireworks on a hard, flat, level surface to ensure stability.

• Never aim, point or throw any fireworks at another person or at any property.

• Be considerate of your pets and other animals when using fireworks. Noise and lights often frighten pets and other animals.

• Buy fireworks only from reliable, licensed fireworks dealers.

Source: Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles

