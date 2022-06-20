Sand Springs fireworks permits now on sale

Permits for setting off fireworks within the Sand Springs city limits over the Independence Day holiday are now on sale.

Fireworks may be discharged within the city limits only from 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday, July 3, and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday, July 4.

No other personal use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said.

The permits cost $20 and must be purchased by someone age 18 or older who is the responsible party for activities at an individual residence.

Permits, which are nontransferable, can be purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Customer Service counter in the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St., or online at sandspringsok.org.

A processing fee of approximately $2 will be added to each online transaction.

All permit sales end at 4 p.m. July 1.

Permit holders can use residential streets as a fireworks discharge area provided that activities do not hinder traffic and that all debris is removed.

Fees collected from fireworks permits help offset overtime costs for city police and fire officials who patrol neighborhoods to ensure that fireworks are being discharged responsibly and only with valid permits.

The preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks in the city is $171. However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.

Fire officials also urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress animals. Pets should be secured or, preferably, kept inside before fireworks are used to reduce the chance of the animals running away.

For more information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at 918-246-2548, Ext. 2551.

