Sand Springs firefighters to get new workout facility at Public Safety Center

That point was expected to be reached in 2024, but sales-tax growth has allowed that to occur sooner, Wood said.

Firefighters had been working out in the Lincoln Building just east of the Municipal Building downtown, but the city then leased it for economic development purposes.

Most recently, firefighters had been working out at Reality Fitness near Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, but Wood said parking for fire vehicles was problematic there.

Besides the workout room, the new facility also will include a classroom area that can provide space for many kinds of training, including possible future police academies.

Wood said the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training has reduced its class offerings, so local or metro-area police academies may become necessary.

City Councilor Nancy Riley was concerned about where firefighters at Station No. 2, on the south side of the river, would work out.

Wood responded that they could elect to continue working out at the Spring Lake municipal facility or they could come north to the new facility.