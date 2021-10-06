Sand Springs Fire Department awarded federal grant to buy new equipment

The Sand Springs Fire Department has received a federal grant of more than $168,000 that will allow the department to buy new lifesaving equipment.
The FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program has awarded $168,181.82 to the city. The award is contingent on a local match of 10%, or $16,818,18, which brings the total amount to $185,000.
The City Council voted unanimously at its Sept. 27 meeting to approve two resolutions, the first to allow interim Fire Chief Justin Hall to accept the grant, and the second to approve a supplemental appropriation to cover the city’s required 10% match.
The supplemental appropriation will come from the city’s Public Safety Capital Improvement Fund.
Hall told councilors that the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program has funded 1,887 grants totaling $318.5 million to fire agencies across the United States for fiscal year 2020.
“This is an exciting one for us,” he said.
The Fire Department will use the funding to buy 26 self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, units plus an additional 10 SCBA face pieces.
Hall said the units will replace the department’s aging air packs.
"Our current SCBAs continue to have failures that render them unusable," he said. "While they are out of service for repair, the number available for use is reduced and can limit our ability to enter hazardous areas."
"The cost to repair also uses funds that could be used to cover other expenses," Hall added. "The cylinders in our current packs will reach their end of life soon.
One capability the new units will have that current ones don't is the ability to "log pneumatic information as well as alerting the user that they only have 33% air available," he said.
"Another key improvement is the requirement that the face piece or mask be able to withstand higher temperatures before failure."
Each air pack’s face piece is fitted to a specific firefighter, so the 26 new units plus 10 additional face pieces will take care of the entire department.
Hall said the grant "came just in time for us to actually replace those.”
He has said previously that the Fire Department has 36 employees — the chief, deputy chief and fire marshal plus three shifts of 11 firefighters each working at the city’s two fire stations.
City Manager Mike Carter said the city is pleased that the Fire Department received the federal award.
“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death for firefighters, and this equipment protects their lungs from the carcinogens, so it’s really important,” he said.
“The (SCBA) units are really expensive, so this is a good thing.”
Hall said the Fire Department has applied for and received multiple Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program awards over the years.
He said previous grants have helped fund wildland fire prevention materials, wildland personal protective equipment, or PPE, firefighting PPE, smoke detectors, equipment to aid in fire investigations, four cardiac monitors, training materials and equipment, gym equipment, vehicle exhaust extraction systems, a facility generator, portable radios and even other SCBA-related supplies.
"The Assistance To Firefighters Grant program is very competitive," Hall said. "Oklahoma had 16 fire departments get AFG awards this year. We are excited that our request was awarded. Had it not been, we would have to continue to fight malfunctions in our aging SCBA units."
Hall said he anticipates having the new SCBA units in operation by late December or early January.