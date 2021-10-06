Sand Springs Fire Department awarded federal grant to buy new equipment

"The cost to repair also uses funds that could be used to cover other expenses," Hall added. "The cylinders in our current packs will reach their end of life soon.

One capability the new units will have that current ones don't is the ability to "log pneumatic information as well as alerting the user that they only have 33% air available," he said.

"Another key improvement is the requirement that the face piece or mask be able to withstand higher temperatures before failure."

Each air pack’s face piece is fitted to a specific firefighter, so the 26 new units plus 10 additional face pieces will take care of the entire department.

Hall said the grant "came just in time for us to actually replace those.”

He has said previously that the Fire Department has 36 employees — the chief, deputy chief and fire marshal plus three shifts of 11 firefighters each working at the city’s two fire stations.

City Manager Mike Carter said the city is pleased that the Fire Department received the federal award.

“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death for firefighters, and this equipment protects their lungs from the carcinogens, so it’s really important,” he said.