Sand Springs Fire Chief Mike Wood to retire

Sand Springs Fire Chief Mike Wood is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Fire Department, but he won’t be going far, City Manager Mike Carter told city councilors at their meeting Monday.
Carter has hired Wood as the city’s assistant public works director.
“If you look at the work that was done on the public safety facility, Mike has a great inclination for construction and also for projects, and I think he’ll do a great job,” Carter said.
“It has been my honor to be your fire chief for almost 10 years now,” Wood told the council. “I truly appreciate having been able to work with you guys and for you guys for all those years.”
Wood told the Sand Springs Leader on Thursday that he began working for the Fire Department on Dec. 2, 1996, working his way up to captain, a rank he held for 11 years before becoming the deputy chief in March 2009.
He became the interim chief in January 2011 and then was hired as chief in August of 2011.
Prior to joining the Sand Springs Fire Department, Wood was a volunteer firefighter in Beggs and Liberty Mounds.
“It’s just time to pass the torch and move on to something else,” he said.
Asked about the high point of his career with the Fire Department, Wood said, “There have been so many.
“Honestly, my last three or four years, finally getting the facilities we have desperately needed for years, … those culminated my career but would also be a pretty great achievement,” he said, referring to the new Fire Station No. 2, which opened in July 2018, and the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, which opened in September 2019.
Wood said the challenges of the job for him over the years have been “different with each hat you wear.”
“Early on, it was dealing with the stress of the job,” he said. “You see a lot of things you don’t want to see and wish anybody didn’t have to see.”
Later concerns tended to be more administrative in nature.
He said the next chief will stay busy “trying to keep up with the changing times. It’s a pretty big challenge right now.”
Wood, 52, is looking forward to a new focus in the public works position.
“I’m excited. I’ve worked with those guys a lot,” he said. “A lot of them have been here as long as me or longer.
“I think it will be a new challenge,” he said, adding that his background in construction and property management before he joined the city makes the role attractive to him.
“I just want to voice my appreciation for working for the city for 25 years, I and hope to continue that for a while longer and see what I can do in the next chapter.”
Carter said Thursday that he has “had the pleasure and honor to work with Chief Wood his entire career at Sand Springs.”
“He has led our Fire Department to new highs in capability and professionalism,” he said. “We will miss him in that role but are thankful that he will be staying with us in a new role where he can use his talents to serve our citizens.”
Carter told councilors Monday that Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall will be the interim fire chief effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.
“Justin’s experience and expertise will ensure a smooth transition for staff while continuing to provide first-rate service for the fire, emergency and rescue needs of our citizens,” he said.
Hall, who has been with the Sand Springs Fire Department for 16 years, started as a volunteer firefighter in Catoosa in 1995.
Carter said the intention is to promote from within the Fire Department rather than pursue outside candidates.
That process will begin soon, he added.
Hall said previously that the Fire Department has 36 commissioned firefighter positions. Three are administrative staff — the chief, the deputy chief and the fire marshal — leaving three shifts of 11 firefighters each working at the city’s two fire stations.
Wood said the department covers a roughly 68-square-mile area.