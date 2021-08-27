Sand Springs Fire Chief Mike Wood retires

“Honestly, my last three or four years, finally getting the facilities we have desperately needed for years, … those culminated my career but would also be a pretty great achievement,” he said, referring to the new Fire Station No. 2, which opened in July 2018, and the Billie A. Hall Public Safety Center, which opened in September 2019.

Wood said the challenges of the job for him over the years have been “different with each hat you wear.”

“Early on, it was dealing with the stress of the job,” he said. “You see a lot of things you don’t want to see and wish anybody didn’t have to see.”

Later concerns tended to be more administrative in nature.

He said the next chief will stay busy “trying to keep up with the changing times. It’s a pretty big challenge right now.”

Wood, 52, is looking forward to a new focus in the public works position.

“I’m excited. I’ve worked with those guys a lot,” he said. “A lot of them have been here as long as me or longer.

“I think it will be a new challenge,” he said, adding that his background in construction and property management before he joined the city makes the role attractive to him.