Sand Springs Fire Chief Justin Hall retiring at end of month

For the second time in less than a year, the city of Sand Springs is looking to hire a new fire chief, having announced the retirement of Chief Justin Hall on Thursday afternoon.

Hall, who will retire from the Sand Springs Fire Department at the end of August, has accepted a job in the private sector, according to the city.

“Chief Hall will be missed, and I wish to extend my gratitude to him for the excellent work he has performed,” City Manager Mike Carter said.

“Justin is universally liked due to his caring and professional demeanor, and we wish him well wherever his future endeavors take him.”

Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Wade will serve as the interim fire chief, Carter said, adding that the city most likely will search both internally and externally for a permanent fire chief.

“We have the time to do so with Deputy Chief Wade acting as interim,” he said. “I have full confidence in him.”

Carter said he expects the search and hiring process for the city’s next fire chief to take three to six months.

Hall also has been the city’s emergency management director, a post that will be held on an interim basis by Police Chief John Mars, according to Carter.

He said the emergency management director position likely will remain an internal position within the Police or Fire departments.

Hall was named the Fire Department’s interim chief last Sept. 1 when then-Chief Mike Wood retired and was named chief outright about six weeks later in mid-October.

He began in the fire service in 1995 as a volunteer firefighter in Catoosa. In 2001, he became a paid firefighter for the Catoosa Fire Department.

In 2005, he joined the Sand Springs Fire Department, where he served as both vice president and president of the local International Association of Fire Fighters.

He was named deputy chief in 2011.

Hall holds an associate of arts degree from Rogers State University and an associate of science degree in fire and emergency services from Tulsa Community College.

He said in October that he was working to complete a bachelor’s degree in fire administration from Columbia Southern University.

Hall said when he was hired as chief that one of his most immediate tasks would be work on the hiring process for the Fire Department, which oversees a roughly 68-square-mile area.

“There are lots of fire departments that are hiring. There have been many retirements recently. And it’s very competitive,” he said then. “We have to find unique ways to get candidates to look at Sand Springs.

“The number of applicants is down considerably, and it has been for several years,” he said.

Carter called it a sign of the times that the city is facing a new chief search so soon after the last one.

“Government is continually in competition with the private sector for the top performers, and especially so now with the unemployment figures where they are at,” he said.