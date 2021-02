The Sand Springs Expressway will be narrowed Wednesday for right-of-way maintenance at 49th West Avenue, and an entrance ramp will be closed, the state Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The right lane of eastbound U.S. 412 and the eastbound entrance ramp from 49th West Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., officials said.

Motorists should expect delays and workers near the roadway and exercise caution.