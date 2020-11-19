Sand Springs elementary students learn during Native American Heritage Month event

With November recognized as Native American Heritage Month, Sand Springs elementary students recently took advantage of an opportunity to enhance its knowledge about Native American culture.

Classes from Northwoods Fine Arts Academy and Garfield STEAM Academy took part in Rethinking Thanksgiving: History, Holidays and Gratitude, a nationwide Zoom visit from award-winning children’s authors Kate Messner and Traci Sorell on Nov. 12.

Messner, author of “History Smashers: Mayflower” and Sorrell, who wrote “We Are Grateful: Otsaliheliga,” discussed details of their books along with the history of the Pilgrims and Wampanoag people, myths about the first Thanksgiving and modern-day Native traditions of gratitude.

“We’re all looking for ways to look to deliver services for our services,” said Director of Indian Education for Sand Springs Public Schools Susanne Sanders. “We follow Tracie Sorrel follow on Twitter and saw they were offering this event. I thought this would be a great chance to share culture with our classroom teachers.”

The virtual event included a question and answer session. Participating classrooms also received copies of each book along with stickers and bookmarks.

“The teachers said their kids really enjoyed it,” Sanders said. “They loved having that opportunity to meet authors of books.”

