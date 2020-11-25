Sand Springs Education Foundation announces annual grants for district teachers, classrooms

Christmas came early for several Sand Springs teachers on Monday, Nov. 23.

The Sand Springs Education Foundation dispersed its annual grants for teachers and classrooms around the district. SSEF approved each of the 36 requested grants which totaled approximately $63,000, according to SSEF Director Tirita Montross.

The program awards grants to Sand Springs teachers and principals for projects or items they wouldn’t otherwise be able to fund.

“It’s like a Christmas present,” Montross said. “They dream big and a wish is granted. It’s so exciting.”

In previous years, SSEF members have celebrated the occasion by surprising teachers in their classrooms with their gifts. However, due to social distancing restrictions, site principals presented teachers with their commemorative checks.

“It’s definitely a let down on a personal level to not see the smiles and the appreciation in person,” Montross said. “But I’ve already gotten thank yous and emails. The board always feels the appreciation.”

The amount of the individual grants ranged from approximately $300 to $7,000.

Here are a few of those that were granted: