Sand Springs Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner formally sworn in

Sand Springs Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner was formally sworn in to office Monday night by Municipal Judge Tom Askew, who administered the oath of office at the City Council’s regular monthly meeting.

Enzbrenner fills a vacancy created in March when John Mars was promoted to chief of police from deputy chief.

Enzbrenner has served the Sand Springs Police Department since July 1991 as a patrol officer, shift supervisor and commander of both the Patrol and Detective divisions.

He joined the department after serving as a military police officer with the Marine Corps and as a detention officer with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.

He and his wife, Cassie Enzbrenner — who pinned on his badge Monday night after the swearing in — have three daughters, Devin, Kylie and Abbie.

Enzbrenner officially began serving as deputy chief on Aug. 7.

