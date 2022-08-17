Sand Springs Democrats have one race on Tuesday's ballot; Republicans will have six

Sand Springs Republicans will have half a dozen races to consider on Tuesday’s runoff election ballot, including a U.S. Senate race, several statewide offices and the House District 66 contest.

Democrats, on the other hand, have only one contest before them — between Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn.

The two are vying to advance to the Nov. 8 general election to face heavy favorite and Republican incumbent James Lankford, as well as Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney.

A U.S. Senate runoff election featuring Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon will top Republicans’ ballots. The winner will face Democrat Kendra Horn, Libertarian Robert Murphy and independent Ray Woods in the November general election.

That’s followed by the Republican race for state treasurer, in which Clark Jolley will face Todd Russ. Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced previously that he would not seek a second term.

The winner of Tuesday’s state treasurer runoff will go up against Democrat Charles De Coune in November.

In a hotly contested Republican race for state superintendent, April Grace, the superintendent of Shawnee Public Schools, will face Ryan Walters, who has been Gov. Kevin Stitt’s secretary of education, to determine who will go up against the 2020 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year, Democrat Jena Nelson, in the November general election.

In the Republican race for labor commissioner, incumbent Leslie Osborn will face state Rep. Sean Roberts. The winner of the runoff election will face Democrat Jack Henderson and Libertarian Will Daugherty in the general election.

In the contest for corporation commissioner, Republicans Kim David and Todd Thomsen will face off to determine which will go up against Democrat Warigia Margaret Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the general election.

And last but not least, in a Republican race drawing a good deal of local attention, Gabe Renfrow of Sand Springs and Clay Staires of Skiatook will compete to advance to the general election for the reconfigured House District 66 seat.

The winner will face the lone Democrat to seek the seat, James Rankin of Sand Springs, in the November election to determine who will succeed term-limited Rep. Jadine Nollan.

HD 66, which previously comprised most of Sand Springs and only a few smaller areas outside the city, was reconfigured fairly dramatically through the 2020 redistricting process.

It now encompasses a large chunk of Sand Springs — but far from all of it — as well as Sperry and Skiatook to the north and a large swath of the rural areas in surrounding Osage and Tulsa counties.

City employees to work at the polls

The city of Sand Springs, meanwhile, has committed four employees to step away from their day jobs Tuesday to work the polls.

After the Tulsa County Election Board issued a plea for poll workers in Sand Springs and Glenpool, City Manager Mike Carter shared the request with the Local Church Network and other business and community partners.

But then he went a step further.

“We talked about it as a staff, and I kind of wanted to” commit some city employees to the effort, he said. “We weren’t asking anything of them (the community partners) that we weren’t willing to do ourselves.”

A number of employees volunteered, Carter said, and from that list, four were chosen based on whose municipal duties could most easily be covered by the remaining staff for the day.

Regarding pay, he said the city will do “whatever it takes to get them whole for the day.”

Besides the number of precinct workers, Carter also is concerned about the number of voters.

He told councilors at their July 25 meeting that of the roughly 11,740 registered voters in the city, only about 3,200 turned out June 28 to cast their ballots on a nearly $16 million, four-part general-obligation bond proposal.

“We think the right to vote is one of the fundamental things that we ought to be protecting for our citizens,” Carter said.