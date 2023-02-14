At the beginning of the school year last fall, Charles Page High School senior Makayla Crownover wasn’t even sure that her debate class would exist in the spring. A nationwide teacher shortage that also was affecting Sand Springs Public Schools had left the class without a leader.

For Charles Page Principal Stan Trout, though, there was no debate: “All of us were determined that we would not lose the program,” he told the Sand Springs Leader in September.

That’s when Charles Page drama teacher Andrea Campfield stepped forward to lead the debate program with the support and resources of the Tulsa Debate League.

So not only did Crownover’s debate class survive, but it thrived, with the 17-year-old as proof of its success.

Crownover was recently named the Tulsa Area Debater of the Year for 2022-23. She is one of eight finalists from across the United States competing for the Debater of the Year title through the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues.

The current honor, for which Crownover was nominated by the Tulsa Debate League, comes with a $1,000 scholarship.

Should she win the national title, she’ll get an additional $2,000 award, Campfield said Friday.

Campfield said Crownover, who has been debating since she was in the eighth grade, “has kind of come into the fold of debate at a difficult time” because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing teacher shortage, but “she has maintained her passion for it through all of this and has continued to be an advocate for Charles Page debate.”

“She is really one of the kiddos who stood up for debate at Charles Page,” she said. “We are incredibly proud of her. She gives her 100% to every tournament, and I can see her really going on in this activity.”

Crownover is also pleased with her success.

“I am feeling extremely proud of myself and my team,” she said. “I never thought a girl from Oklahoma could be one of the top debaters in the country.”

But with that, her pride shifts focus from debate success to her success in advocating for debate.

At the beginning of the school year, “I did everything I possibly could to help get us a coach,” she said. “Debate has really given me a voice, and I feel like other people deserve to have that voice.”

Crownover said she’s relieved that the situation with the debate coach was resolved successfully.

“Things are a lot better now. Our program is probably the healthiest it’s been in 20 years,” she said, adding that the class has grown from just a handful of debaters to about 20 at present.

“I don’t think I could have achieved the things I have achieved without getting the program restarted,” she said.

Campfield said the Charles Page group debates statewide through the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and through the National Association for Urban Debate Leagues.

To compete for the national title, Crownover must write and record a speech about the impact debate has had on her life.

The eight finalists will be notified March 1 about who won, and the winner will present the speech at the group’s national conference in Dallas at the end of March.

Despite competing against seven other debaters representing Dallas; Chicago; Boston; Washington, D.C.; New York City; Oakland, California; and St. Paul, Minnesota, Crownover — who has taken part in about two dozen debates — is optimistic about her chances.

“I think having helped save the debate program is a unique experience that will set me apart,” she said.

“I will be going against students from wealthy schools who haven’t had to worry as much about budget cuts and teacher shortages,” she said. “They may have done some amazing things, but I have helped save the debate program at my school for future generations.”