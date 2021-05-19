Sand Springs COVID shot clinic recipients among those sought for revaccination

The Tulsa Health Department is contacting 1,150 people who received a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after "an internal cold chain protocol error was discovered and immediately corrected."
There is no known health risk to these individuals, but health officials recommend that the dose be repeated to ensure full efficacy and protection against the virus, the agency said.
Those who received a dose of affected Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a THD clinic — including one in Sand Springs — May 3-17 will be contacted by a THD representative to schedule an appointment to repeat the dose.
The affected clinics are the Sand Springs Health Center, the James O. Goodwin Health Center, the Central Regional Health Center and the North Regional Health and Wellness Center.
No other clinic locations were affected, the Health Department said.
Individuals can check their COVID-19 vaccination record card to verify the date of vaccine administration.
“The health and safety of those we serve in our clinics is the top priority of the Tulsa Health Department,” THD Executive Director Bruce Dart said.
“Proper vaccine storage and handling is paramount to the vaccine administration process. We immediately implemented additional cold chain control measures to ensure this does not happen in the future,” Dart said.
Storage and handling guidelines for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine state that before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in a freezer between 13 degrees below zero and 5 degrees below zero for as long as two weeks.
The total time vials are stored at these temperatures should be tracked and should not exceed two weeks. Vaccine stored in the freezer can be transferred to refrigerator storage for an additional five days.
The vaccine was inadvertently administered after being stored in the freezer for longer than the recommended time by one to 14 additional days, the Tulsa Health Department said.
THD officials contacted the vaccine manufacturer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to determine the corrective course of action.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines state that “vaccine exposed to inappropriate temperatures that is inadvertently administered should generally be repeated.”
The CDC advised: “Since all currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are not live, the dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be repeated as soon as possible in the opposite arm."
The federal agency said it does not recommend a third dose for pregnant women at this time due to a lack of data but does recommend revaccination for all others who received affected doses.
Individuals who received the invalid dose will receive a phone call from a THD public health professional to schedule an appointment for a repeat dose, but those who believe they may have received an affected dose can call the Tulsa Health Department at 918-582-9355.
Receiving an additional dose is not expected to have an elevated risk, and side effects will be similar to previous doses, such as localized soreness where the vaccine was injected, general muscle aches and fatigue, fever or chills.
As of May 16, the Tulsa Health Department had administered more than 122,311 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Oklahoma State Immunization Information System.