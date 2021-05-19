Sand Springs COVID shot clinic recipients among those sought for revaccination

Storage and handling guidelines for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine state that before mixing, the vaccine may be stored in a freezer between 13 degrees below zero and 5 degrees below zero for as long as two weeks.

The total time vials are stored at these temperatures should be tracked and should not exceed two weeks. Vaccine stored in the freezer can be transferred to refrigerator storage for an additional five days.

The vaccine was inadvertently administered after being stored in the freezer for longer than the recommended time by one to 14 additional days, the Tulsa Health Department said.

THD officials contacted the vaccine manufacturer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health to determine the corrective course of action.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices guidelines state that “vaccine exposed to inappropriate temperatures that is inadvertently administered should generally be repeated.”

The CDC advised: “Since all currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines are not live, the dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine can be repeated as soon as possible in the opposite arm."