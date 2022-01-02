Sand Springs COVID numbers bucking trend

Despite the wildfire-like spread of COVID-19 cases of the omicron variant in parts of the country, as well as a “fairly large jump” in COVID-19 hospital admissions in Oklahoma, confirmed infections reported across the Tulsa metro area last week seem not to be following suit.
Confirmed COVID-19 infections were down in eight of 10 Tulsa-area municipalities, according to state Health Department data shared Dec. 29 by Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter’s office.
In Sand Springs, infections were down by nine cases, with no new deaths reported for the fourth consecutive week, the state data indicate.
Additional infections were reported only in Jenks and Glenpool, with five total additional deaths reported in Jenks, Broken Arrow and Tulsa.
The numbers are a bit of a surprise to Carter, who said he had expected at least one additional death and as many as three dozen additional infections to be reported.
“I hope it is not going to be one of those things where we get a backlog of data in the future,” he said.
Carter said the numbers also seemingly contradict hospitalization data.
He pointed to a Dec. 28 report from Hillcrest Healthcare System that showed 82 people being hospitalized with COVID-19 — 75 of them unvaccinated — and 15 COVID cases in the ICU, with all 15 being unvaccinated.
The state overall also showed a “fairly large jump” in COVID-19 hospital admissions for the seven-day period ending last Wednesday, according to Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer.
Oklahoma’s COVID hospitalizations were up 6% last week over the prior week — a three-day average of 810, up from 761. The increase is 68% since Dec. 1, when hospitalizations were at 482.
Tulsa County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations last week were only slightly above the previous week — 236 versus 230 — but 71% above the 138 hospitalizations on Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, OU Health officials said recently that a “significant number of Tulsans” are infected with the omicron variant, which was detected Dec. 17 in a broad sampling of sewage representative of more than 30% of the state’s population.
A lack of genetic sequencing is preventing state health officials from having certainty about which variants of the coronavirus are most active in Oklahoma, and that question is having an impact on treatment.
Bratzler said last week that Oklahoma City hospitals are unsure which treatments to use because they don’t know whether the delta or omicron variant is dominant in specific areas or even in Oklahoma as a whole.
He said he’s “fairly convinced” that we’re probably still experiencing “quite a bit of delta” but can’t say for certain.
Federal and international health experts have been seeing evidence that the omicron variant is much more transmissible than the delta variant but perhaps causes less-severe illness, so it could be that people who are infected with the omicron variant aren’t getting tested as frequently.
“We really need better information about circulating genetic variants of this virus to know how to go about treating patients,” said Bratzler, who hosted a virtual briefing with journalists last week before the state released its data report.
Oklahoma has long ranked last in the U.S. for cumulative percentage of genomic sequencing of cases, according to federal data. The state Health Department was among the last in the country to detect the omicron variant — announcing Dec. 23 that it had found a case.
The state Health Department reports more sequences performed in its weekly epidemiology report than what appears in federal data, with the Health Department attributing the discrepancy to an issue with its system being unable to communicate with the federal system.
The latest federal data show Oklahoma has sequenced only 6,880 specimens — 1% of total cases in the state. The state’s epidemiology report released Dec. 29 shows 11,910 specimens sequenced since January, which would still be less than 2% of the total.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that 58.6% of new cases nationally are omicron versus 41.1% delta for the week ending Christmas Day.
But Bratzler said there is an uneven distribution of omicron across the country, leading to guesswork about how much of the recent rise in Oklahoma is attributable to omicron or delta.
First local flu death reported
Meanwhile, COVID-19 isn’t the only highly transmissible viral illness causing concern in the state.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported the first influenza-associated death in Tulsa County for the 2021-22 flu season. The patient was 50 or older, officials said.
The state has seen 238 flu-associated hospitalizations and three deaths attributed to the flu since September 1, the state Health Department said.
Fifty-five of those hospitalizations were among Tulsa County residents.
The Tulsa Health Department is encouraging anyone 6 months old or older to get a flu shot.
Local health officials say the vaccine is the best prevention against getting the flu and that it can also make the illness less severe if a person does contract the flu.
“Getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever during this season to protect yourself, your family and your community from the flu,” Tulsa Health Department Clinical Services Manager Ellen Niemitalo said in a news release.
“A flu vaccine can lessen the severity of symptoms if you do become infected, which will also decrease the risk for hospitalization and death. A flu vaccine this season can also help reduce the burden on our healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and save medical resources for care of COVID-19 patients.”
The flu and COVID-19 are both contagious respiratory illnesses, although they are caused by different viruses. Still, some of their symptoms are similar, and it can be difficult to tell them apart based on symptoms alone.
“You can’t tell the flu or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) or parainfluenza from COVID-19,” Bratzler said.
Health officials encourage testing to confirm a diagnosis.
The flu shot can be administered at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine or other needed vaccines, the Health Department said.
During a Healthier Oklahoma Coalition update before Christmas, Dr. David Kendrick presented data from the MyHealth Network showing that flu infection is highest among school-age children and elderly Oklahomans.
“We may have a flu season coming upon us like we have not had in a long time,” he said.
Tulsa World Staff Writer Corey Jones contributed to this story.