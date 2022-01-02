Sand Springs COVID numbers bucking trend

He said he’s “fairly convinced” that we’re probably still experiencing “quite a bit of delta” but can’t say for certain.

Federal and international health experts have been seeing evidence that the omicron variant is much more transmissible than the delta variant but perhaps causes less-severe illness, so it could be that people who are infected with the omicron variant aren’t getting tested as frequently.

“We really need better information about circulating genetic variants of this virus to know how to go about treating patients,” said Bratzler, who hosted a virtual briefing with journalists last week before the state released its data report.

Oklahoma has long ranked last in the U.S. for cumulative percentage of genomic sequencing of cases, according to federal data. The state Health Department was among the last in the country to detect the omicron variant — announcing Dec. 23 that it had found a case.

The state Health Department reports more sequences performed in its weekly epidemiology report than what appears in federal data, with the Health Department attributing the discrepancy to an issue with its system being unable to communicate with the federal system.