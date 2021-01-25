 Skip to main content
Sand Springs COVID deaths rising sharply, councilors told

Police Chief Mike Carter told the City Council at its regular monthly meeting Monday night that the city continues to see an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19-related deaths.

“We’ve tracked these numbers all the way back, and one of the things that stands out to me” is the sharp uptick in deaths, Carter said after the meeting.

From January through Oct. 31, 2020, the city recorded seven COVID-related deaths.

“But since Nov. 1 till now, less than three months,” 26 Sand Springs residents have died from the coronavirus, Carter said.

“Everybody experienced this big acceleration of deaths during this holiday season,” he said.

Sand Springs has had a mask ordinance in place since November, and potential action on the ordinance appears on the council’s agenda each month.

“We just put it on every month to see if we should continue it or relax it,” Carter said. “The council, rightfully so, said we need to still keep it.”

Carter advised residents to continue taking the customary precautions – wearing masks, washing hands or using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distance.

He also encouraged people to sign up for and get the vaccine as soon as they are able.

To register for the vaccine and to be notified when you are eligible, go to vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

Ward 6 City Councilor Brian Jackson said Sand Springs residents, unlike those in some other Tulsa suburbs, seem to be understanding of the mask ordinance and willing to do their part.

“I’ve had nothing but citizens coming to me and saying, ‘Thank you, I’m glad we have this,’ ” Jackson said.

“People are looking at their neighbors and rising to the occasion.”

Concerned about COVID-19?

