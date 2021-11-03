Sand Springs' COVID death toll up to 104; infections fall by 17 in city

The COVID-19-related deaths of two more Sand Springs residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the city’s pandemic toll to 104.
The city reported 66 active infections for the seven-day period ending Nov. 3, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health information released by the City Manager’s Office.
That was a decline of 17 cases since the previous reporting period, the data show, bringing Sand Springs’ current infection rate — the percentage of residents currently testing positive for COVID-19 — to 0.33%.
Although the city’s pandemic death toll reflects just 0.52% of its total population, 2.02% of all Sand Springs residents who have contracted COVID-19 have died from it, the numbers indicate.
The only Tulsa-area municipality that has seen more of its COVID-positive residents die is Sapulpa, at 2.11%.
New data the Sand Springs Leader acquired from the Tulsa Health Department show that of 85 Sand Springs residents who lived in Tulsa County at the time of their deaths, 81 of them — 95% — were 50 or older.
Sixty-two deaths — or 73% — were among residents age 65 or older; 19 deaths — or 22% — were among residents ages 50-64, and four deaths — or 5% — were among residents ages 36-49, the data show.
Of the 85 Tulsa County residents listing Sand Springs as their city of residence, 44 were male and 41 were female, the numbers indicate.
With regard to the Tulsa metro area, deaths for the period ending Nov. 3 continued to rise in eight of 10 communities, with only Glenpool and Jenks reporting no additional deaths.
Conversely, infections were down in every metro-area municipality except two — Skiatook, up by six cases, and Bixby, up by two cases, the data show.
Collinsville continues to have the highest total infection rate at 52.71%, meaning that more than one of every two residents has had COVID-19.
Skiatook is next at 32.2%, or one in three, followed by Sand Springs at 25.89%, or one in every four residents, the data show.