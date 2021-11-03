Sand Springs' COVID death toll up to 104; infections fall by 17 in city

The COVID-19-related deaths of two more Sand Springs residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the city’s pandemic toll to 104.

The city reported 66 active infections for the seven-day period ending Nov. 3, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health information released by the City Manager’s Office.

That was a decline of 17 cases since the previous reporting period, the data show, bringing Sand Springs’ current infection rate — the percentage of residents currently testing positive for COVID-19 — to 0.33%.

Although the city’s pandemic death toll reflects just 0.52% of its total population, 2.02% of all Sand Springs residents who have contracted COVID-19 have died from it, the numbers indicate.

The only Tulsa-area municipality that has seen more of its COVID-positive residents die is Sapulpa, at 2.11%.

New data the Sand Springs Leader acquired from the Tulsa Health Department show that of 85 Sand Springs residents who lived in Tulsa County at the time of their deaths, 81 of them — 95% — were 50 or older.