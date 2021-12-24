 Skip to main content
Sand Springs COVID cases up 16, but no new deaths for third week in a row
For the third week in a row, the city of Sand Springs has reported no new deaths resulting from COVID-19, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The city’s pandemic death toll stands at 109, the data, released Wednesday by the City Manager’s Office, indicate.

Deaths increased in five of 10 Tulsa-area municipalities, however, with a combined increase of 12 for the week ending Dec. 22.

COVID-19 infections increased in each of the 10 municipalities for the reporting period. Current cases in Sand Springs were up by 16, to 144.

The increase in the area overall was 334 cases, the data show.

news@sandspringsleader.com

