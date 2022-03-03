Sand Springs' COVID cases halved again; deaths up by 2

Sand Springs saw its active COVID-19 case count cut in half for the seven-day reporting period that ended Wednesday, although two additional deaths for the city were reported.

The infection tally fell to 33 this week from 67 in last week’s report, according to data compiled by the Oklahoma State Department of Health and released Wednesday by City Manager Mike Carter’s office.

Infections across the Tulsa metro area have been tumbling each week for the past month by roughly half, from 20,262 for the reporting period ending Feb. 2 to 1,002 cases listed on Wednesday’s report.

No municipality in the area has a higher current infection rate than Collinsville’s, at 28%, although Glenpool and Sapulpa also have infection rates of 20% or higher, the data show.

Likewise, hospital admissions and COVID inpatient numbers have been falling steadily over the same time period, data indicate.

Deaths, however, continue to climb, rising by 76 this week for the Tulsa metro area as a whole, the greatest seven-day increase since late October, according to the reports.

Health officials are attributing the deaths either to people who have been in the hospital for a while fighting COVID who are now succumbing to the disease or to people who delayed seeking care when cases were surging.

Those people are showing up at hospitals with much more advanced disease, making them less likely to survive.

“I think we’re going to kind of be digging out of this for quite some time,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer, said this week.

Deaths rose in each of 10 municipalities in the metro area, according to Wednesday’s report, albeit by single digits in all except Tulsa proper, which accounted for 55 of the 76 total.

In Sand Springs, population approximately 20,000, one in every 163 residents has died of COVID.

The only Tulsa-area municipality that has seen more of its residents die from the virus is Collinsville, a town of roughly 7,000 people where 1 in every 100 residents has perished, the data show.

Not far behind Sand Springs are Sapulpa, where one in every 166 residents has died of COVID, and Skiatook, where the rate is one in every 172.

The rest of the metro area is significantly better off, the data indicate.

The total infection rate — the percentage of a town’s residents who have ever had COVID — is as low as 25% in Tulsa proper and averages out at 30% for the entire metropolitan area, the data show.

But in Collinsville, more than 80% of the town’s residents have had COVID.

The only other town that comes close is Skiatook, where 50% of its roughly 8,000 residents have been infected.

Sand Springs is third, with 41% of the city’s inhabitants having had COVID-19, the data indicate.

More than a million Oklahomans have been infected with COVID-19, and more than 14,750 have died from it, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

